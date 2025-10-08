South Africa is 14 years over its digital migration deadline

South Africa’s initial broadcast digital migration (BDM) deadline was 1 November 2011. However, nearly 14 years and 12 communications ministers later, the project remains incomplete.

While the current deadline is uncertain, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has requested that analogue TV signals continue to be transmitted until the end of December 2025.

At the same time, eMedia has argued that the digital migration has failed and should be abandoned in favour of satellite and 5G broadcasting. In the meantime, the old analogue TV service should remain.

South Africa embarked on its digital TV migration plan in 2011, which involves transitioning TV broadcasts from analogue to digital terrestrial television (DTT).

The shift will have numerous benefits, including freeing up valuable radio frequency spectrum, creating space for additional channels, enhancing picture quality, and improving functionality.

The additional spectrum could be used to increase the capacity of wireless telecom networks, including cellular operators, enabling them to offer better mobile data prices.

The plan was for South Africa to move to digital broadcasts as quickly as possible, and the government set a deadline that was ahead of global timelines.

Former communications minister Ivy Matsepe-Casaburri kicked off the process in 2001 when she appointed the Digital Broadcasting Advisory Board (DBAB).

The DBAB produced a report a year later, recommending that South Africa adopt the terrestrial version of the Digital Video Broadcasting standard (DVB-T).

Despite the project’s quick start, it soon slowed. What followed was a half-decade of discussions, testing policy frameworks, and appointing working groups, before the wheel started turning again.

In 2007, the Cabinet gave the green light for the switchover of the digital television signal in South Africa, scheduled for 1 November 2008.

At the time, Matsepe-Casaburri set an analogue TV signal switch-off deadline of 1 November 2011, which was four years ahead of the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU’s) 17 June 2015 deadline.

Pleased about its ambitious plan to switch off analogue TV signals, the South African government patted itself on the back.

However, it later found that while setting deadlines is easy, the hard part is achieving them.

Delayed into irrelevance

Missing the November 2011 deadline wasn’t just a blip; South Africa continued to miss deadline after deadline, including the ITU’s 2015 cut-off.

Between the initial November 2011 switch-off target and today, South Africa has gone through 12 communications ministers, each promising significant progress.

South Africa’s current communications minister, Solly Malatsi, has missed two analogue switch-off deadlines, set for 31 July 2024 and 31 December 2024. His latest deadline was suspended by the court.

In January 2025, it was revealed that Malatsi had requested that the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies postpone the 31 December 2024 analogue switch-off.

His request came after the SABC and eMedia raised concerns that the deadline would leave many of their viewers without access to critical information.

He subsequently confirmed that he had received approval to postpone the deadline to 31 March 2025. However, the Pretoria High Court suspended this deadline a few days before the date.

This came after eMedia and organisations like Media Monitoring Africa and the SOS Coalition launched legal action to block the analogue switch-off.

They argued that indigent households would be left without access to critical information once the signals are switched off, owing to delays in distributing state-subsidised set-top boxes to indigent households.

The decoder-like set-top boxes are necessary to enable households with older analogue TV sets to receive DTT signals.

The legal bid also claimed that Malatsi didn’t sufficiently consult with stakeholders when setting the 31 March 2025 deadline.

The Pretoria High Court also granted an interdict blocking Malatsi from taking further steps to finalise the switch-off. State signal distributor Sentech was also barred from switching off analogue TV signals.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has instructed its legal team to work with stakeholders to solve the impasse outside the court system.

“Earlier this year, the analogue switch-off planned for the end of March was halted by the Court,” Malatsi said during his Budget Vote speech in July 2025.

“We have taken note of the court’s findings and given the department’s legal representatives the mandate to engage with their counterparts to ensure we can find a non-litigious solution.”

The infographic below summarises the numerous deadlines missed in South Africa’s broadcast digital migration project.