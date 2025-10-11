Nu Metro launches cinema in major South African mall

Nu Metro opened its new flagship cinema complex, located in the Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga, Durban, on Friday, 3 October 2025.

Veteran TV journalist Thinus Ferreira reports that the site features South Africa’s first-ever 270-degree ScreenX auditorium, along with its new VIP Premiere Cinemas.

The new cinema complex houses nine refurbished theatres, including the ScreenX auditorium. ScreenX features a 270-degree “panoramic” screen that covers three walls to create an immersive movie experience.

Nu Metro is offering half-priced ScreenX tickets in October, when it will air titles like F1, How to Train Your Dragon, and Superman.

ScreenX tickets will cost R100 during October, after which, Nu Metro will increase prices to R200 per ticket.

Besides ScreenX, Nu Metro Gateway also offers 4DX, Scene Xtreme, a Kidz Cinema option, and the VIP Premiere Cinemas.

Nu Metro said the VIP Premiere theatres are its latest, highest-tier offering, providing a more exclusive cinema experience. It is also the cinema chain’s most expensive offering.

The theatres feature plush leather chairs that recline, an exclusive lounge, and a curated menu with a full-service bar.

Nu Metro senior marketing manager Beverley Govender said the company is proud of its acquisition and renovation of the Gateway cinema complex.

“Nu Metro Gateway is more than just a cinema — it’s a showcase of our brand’s evolution,” she said.

“From the sleek new design to the immersive formats, every detail reflects our commitment to delivering unforgettable entertainment.”

She described the cinema complex as setting the benchmark for what the future of cinema should feel like in South Africa.

Nu Metro alluded to the 270-degree ScreenX experience in its feedback to MyBroadband after taking over the Gateway Cinema complex. However, it didn’t provide details.

“Get ready for a next-level movie experience with Ultimate VIP Luxury, Entertaining Kidz Cinema, multi-sensory 4DX, large premium format Xtreme with Dolby Atmos sound and full Ultra HD laser projection,” it said.

It added that it would offer an “all-enveloping 270-degree viewing experience” with the help of the Ultra HD laser projection.

Ster-Kinekor pulls out

The cinema complex in Gateway was previously operated by Ster-Kinekor, which had its last trading day at the site on 8 May 2025.

The company was relatively quiet about its exit from the mall, only displaying a notice at the complex’s entrance.

“We regret to inform you that Ster-Kinekor Gateway will no longer be operational from 9 May 2025,” it said.

The notice also said that the nearest Ster-Kinekor location was ready to welcome fans from the Gateway Cinema complex.

However, it is worth noting that only two Ster-Kinekor theatres remain in the province. Therefore, these fans would have to travel around 45km to the Watercrest Mall site, or 150km to its Shelly Beach cinema.

The Gateway Theatre of Shopping confirmed the closure of the Ster-Kinekor cinema complex in feedback to MyBroadband and said another cinema operator would take its place.

Nu Metro later confirmed to MyBroadband that it would open cinemas at the mall. Below are photos of Nu Metro’s new cinema complex in the Gateway Theatre of Shopping.