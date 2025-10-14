Good news for DStv customers in South Africa

DStv has launched an update to its Rewards programme, enabling customers to use their DStv Rewards Coins to pay their monthly bills through the MyDStv App.

Customers can earn the tokens by spinning the Rewards wheel on the DStv app or website, completing challenges, and entering competitions.

“For the first time ever, customers can now use their DStv Rewards Coins to pay for their bill, directly through the MyDStv App,” said DStv.

It added that the new feature is powered by the Rewards Wallet, which it described as a simple and intuitive tool that gives customers better control over how they spend their coins.

“Whether you’re unlocking exclusive content, playing games, or settling your monthly bill, the Rewards Wallet makes it easier than ever to enjoy the benefits of being a loyal DStv customer,” said DStv.

Customers can access the new Rewards Wallet through the MyDStv App. Tapping on the “Rewards” icon located in the bottom menu will take you to the homepage, where you can:

View your coin balance

Pay your subscription using coins

Play games to earn more coins

Alternatively, users can swipe right on the account overview screen to access their Rewards Wallet.

Customers who want to pay their DStv bill using Rewards Coins can tap the “Pay Now” button on the Rewards homepage.

This will present a summary page showing the amount due, the number of DStv Coins available, and the rand value of those coins.

Subscribers can then tap “Proceed to Pay” and, once successful, the app will present a confirmation page. However, customers who pay by debit order should attempt this at least five days before their debit date.

“Use your coins at least five days before your subscription due date to avoid automatic debit deductions,” DStv warned.

Customers can also use coins to pay part of the bill if they don’t have a sufficient coin balance. In this case, they must proceed with the steps above.

However, after choosing “Proceed to Pay”, they will be asked to choose a payment method to cover the rest of the bill.

New content thanks to Canal+ takeover

Canal+ Africa CEO David Mignot said that DStv customers can expect new content following the company’s recent takeover of MultiChoice.

He said Canal+ has the biggest library of European content, carries thousands of movies, and customers should expect it and MultiChoice to combine their catalogues.

“MultiChoice content is incredible. We will have the ability to use the strengths of the two groups,” he said.

“So customers can expect all that is available at Canal+. We have the biggest library of European content, including a lot of American content … like 9,000 movies.”

Mignot said Canal+ creates 4,000 hours of African content in up to 15 languages annually, which customers will also have access to, in addition to MultiChoice’s 6,000 hours of local content produced each year.

“Combined, we will roughly provide 10,000 hours per year in 20 to 35 languages,” he said.

“So, in a 10- to 15-year period, we are building up a catalogue of more than 100,000 to 150,000 hours, and then we will be able to make that content travel.”

Mignot said the end result will be a catalogue of content that can be provided to a larger audience through dubbing and rescripting, providing a “fantastic competitive advantage”.

He added that Canal+ was reviewing the viability of maintaining three over-the-top (OTT) streaming services: DStv Stream, Showmax, and its own OTT services.

Groupe Canal+ gained control of the MultiChoice Group on Monday, 22 September 2025, following a lengthy mandatory buyout process. The final phase of the transaction began on 13 October.