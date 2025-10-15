Surprising information about who kisses TV licences goodbye in South Africa

The Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) has revealed a trend of non-payment of TV licences within government entities and among government officials.

Presenting before the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, the AGSA stated that its analysis identified nearly 1.1 million TV licence numbers associated with non-payment.

“Of these, a significant portion (801,604, i.e. 73%) was associated with government entities and government officials,” it said.

“Encouraging accountability at this level could not only improve revenue collection but also strengthen the broadcaster’s legitimacy and relevance in the public’s eyes.”

TV licence fee avoidance is an ongoing problem for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

While it recorded a slight improvement in collection in the 2024/25 financial year, 85% of holders withheld payment during the reporting period.

This isn’t the first time government entities and officials have been called out for failing to pay their TV licence fees.

In October 2024, it was revealed that government departments owed nearly R35 million in unpaid TV licence fees.

Roughly 2,500 government department-owned TV sets remained unpaid. Government TV licence debt had decreased from R56 million the previous year.

Communications minister Solly Malatsi slammed the trend of non-payment by the government. He said the trend of non-payment puts pressure on the already struggling SABC.

The minister urged government departments to pay for the services they use, including the SABC’s TV licence scheme.

“This culture of non-payment of public services such as TV licenses is unacceptable,” said Malatsi.

“Government, as a leader in our society, must set the high standard for compliance with legal and financial responsibilities.”

He added that if all government departments paid their TV licence fees on time, it would significantly reduce the burden on the public broadcaster.

The minister wrote to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, requesting urgent intervention to address the issue.

“The SABC relies on the collection of TV licence fees as one of its key revenue streams to fund its operations,” said Malatsi.

“Yet, collectively, national and provincial governments and municipalities owe the SABC over R30 million in outstanding TV licence fees.”

Malatsi’s request was successful. President Cyril Ramaphosa subsequently called on government departments to settle their outstanding TV licence payments following his letter.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Mangwenya said the government must enable the SABC to fulfil its mandate rather than hinder its ability to do so.

“The SABC is an important institution of our democracy. It needs all the funding that is required in order for it to fulfil its primary constitutional duty,” said Mangwenya.

“We cannot have a situation where the SABC is owed by government.”

He added that Ramaphosa had instructed National Treasury to follow up with the SABC and the departments that owe the broadcaster money.

MyBroadband attempted to follow up on the crackdown in February 2025, but the Presidency and SABC didn’t answer our questions.

SABC admits defeat

Nomsa Chabeli, SABC Group CEO

In mid-October 2025, SABC CEO Nomsa Chabeli acknowledged that the TV licence scheme has failed and is no longer relevant in today’s world.

She said the TV licence scheme failed due to South Africa’s historic culture of non-payment, which she said isn’t unique to the SABC.

“People generally don’t believe they should have to pay for services. It’s not unique to the SABC. We see it with electricity, with water, etc. So we need to understand that there is that culture,” said Chabeli.

She said the current TV licence scheme is archaic and outdated, adding that finding new, sustainable funding sources is crucial for the broadcaster’s survival.

One such funding source could be the implementation of a household levy that all households must pay, regardless of whether they consume the SABC’s content.

“It’s no longer relevant for the world that we live in today. The SABC did give submissions on the SABC Bill, and one of the key things we looked at was a household levy,” said Chabeli.

“We’ve also looked at the possibility of SARS introducing a collection mechanism on their side.”

She explained that another viable option is obtaining funding from the national fiscus, in which case the National Treasury would have to fund the SABC’s critical public mandate.

Meanwhile, Malatsi’s department has worked to find a provider to develop a sustainable funding model for the public broadcaster. It appointed BMI TechKnowledge to undertake this task in September 2025.

“This is a major milestone in our efforts to secure the public broadcaster’s future and mandate to serve millions of South Africans,” said Malatsi.

“BMI TechKnowledge is a long-standing South African ICT research and advisory firm with a proven track record of economic modelling, broadcasting market analysis, and regulatory policy support.”

He previously indicated that once appointed, the chosen provider would require three months to finalise the funding model.