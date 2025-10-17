MultiChoice warns about online piracy in South Africa

Television industry stakeholders and government leaders participated in the Heritage Month Dialogue in September 2025 to address the growing threat of piracy on South Africa’s creative industry.

Participants included MultiChoice, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF).

The event was hosted in Polokwane as part of the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD), Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEFA) Outreach event.

MultiChoice participated in a panel discussion titled “Piracy in the Screen Economy: Building Authentic Township Stories,” hosted by DSBD Minister Stella Tembisa Ndabeni.

SEFA acting CEO Nkosikhona Mbatha spoke about the prevalence of counterfeit goods in South Africa’s creative markets.

This led to a focused dialogue on how piracy manifests, from illegal DVDs and unlicensed streaming to unauthorised re-packaging and distribution across informal platforms.

Panellists agreed that these practices not only take income from filmmakers but also disrupt the value chain across licensing, exhibition, taxation, and employment.

They added that township filmmakers, who already face funding and market access challenges, are particularly vulnerable.

MultiChoice’s head of scripted content for middle and mass South Africa, Tebogo Matlawa, represented the company on the panel discussion.

“The way these pirates have been able to formalise themselves makes it difficult for some people to distinguish whether they are dealing with a legitimate aggregator of content or a pirated platform,” he said.

“This compromises the work and income of the original creators.”

Panellists agreed that the discussion underscored the importance of a multi-pronged industry, including:

Securing digital distribution pathways

Expanding training and capacity-building for township filmmakers

Strengthening collaboration between rights-owners, enforcement agencies, and industry bodies surrounding content breakdowns and investigations

Advocating for stronger intellectual property enforcement and clearer licensing frameworks for emerging producers

Matlawa stressed the importance of advocating for the protection of intellectual property rights.

He explained that, even if a creator is a junior filmmaker working for a producer, the filmmaker must retain the intellectual property rights.

“We are working to grow the industry from this perspective,” said Matlawa.

Executive head of integration and programme management in MultiChoice’s general entertainment division, Georginah Machiridza, was also in attendance.

She emphasised the importance of educating content consumers on the business of broadcasting to help them better understand piracy.

Online pirate crackdown in South Africa

Tebogo Matlawa, head of scripted content for middle and mass South Africa

Through Partners Against Piracy (PAP), MultiChoice in July 2025 said it had led more than 155 successful enforcement operations in the past year.

It said the operations had resulted in the shutdown of 4,351 illegal networks and the arrest of 107 individuals across Africa.

“These efforts are complemented by Irdeto’s forensic watermarking and AI-based monitoring systems, which can identify and trace pirate streams in real time, allowing enforcement teams to respond swiftly,” said MultiChoice.

Irdeto is a MultiChoice subsidiary that specialises in cybersecurity and content protection.

MultiChoice said a significant development in the fight against piracy has been the formalisation of partnerships between private broadcasters and government agencies.

“In Ethiopia, for example, MultiChoice signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Culture and Sport and the Ethiopian Intellectual Property Authority,” it said.

“This agreement aims to strengthen intellectual property enforcement and protect the country’s creative and cultural heritage.”

MultiChoice highlighted a “closely watched” development that emerged from France in 2025, where a Paris court ruled in favour of Canal+ in a landmark anti-piracy case.

“The ruling compelled several major VPN providers to block access to over 200 domains known to host pirated sports content, including Champions League and Premier League matches,” it said.

MultiChoice said the ruling recognised VPNs, which are often used to mask identities and bypass geographic content restrictions, as “technical intermediaries” responsible for preventing illegal activity on their platforms.

“Already, broadcasters and sports organisations around the world are exploring similar legal pathways to compel VPNs, DNS providers, and even cloud platforms to take a more active role in blocking illegal streams,” it said.

“It’s easy to think of piracy as a victimless crime, a matter of a few fans looking for free access to a match. But the reality is far more insidious.”

MultiChoice said that, in a show of resolve, LaLiga recently participated in Europol’s Operation Kratos, which dismantled a pirate operation servicing 22 million users across Europe.

Raids uncovered weapons and narcotics, in addition to illegal broadcasting infrastructure, which MultiChoice said was a chilling reminder of the deep criminal underbelly often linked to piracy.

“Today’s piracy networks are not run by hobbyists or lone hackers — they are often operated by sophisticated, well-resourced criminal syndicates,” said MultiChoice.

The company warned that revenue lost through illegal streaming has far-reaching consequences, particularly in the context of sports content.

These include consequences for clubs, athletes, production crews, small vendors, youth academies, stadium development, and grassroots coaching.

Additionally, it raises broadcasting rights costs, which ultimately makes the fan experience, ticket production, subscriptions, and merchandise more expensive.

“Piracy does not just steal revenue; it destabilises an entire industry,” said MultiChoice.

“It reduces the incentives for investment, makes business models untenable for rights-holders and platforms, and forces leagues to reconsider how — or if — they can expand into new markets.”