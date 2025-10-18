Good news for SuperSport viewers

DStv has added select live French Ligue 1 football matches to its SuperSport line-up through a partnership with the broadcaster’s new owner Canal+.

Ligue 1 is France’s top professional football league. It features 18 teams competing in 34 matches each over 10 months.

“Ligue 1 McDonald’s matches will now be available live on SuperSport to DStv, DStv Stream and GOtv subscribers across the continent,” SuperSport said.

“SuperSport will broadcast up to three Ligue 1 McDonald’s matches per weekend, bringing iconic French players such as Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué to millions of African screens.”

SuperSport viewers will also see other traditional big French clubs, including Monaco, Marseille, and Lyon, in action this month.

The first match of the tournament was broadcast and streamed on DStv and GoTV at 20:45 on Friday and saw UEFA Champions League holders PSG take on RC Strasbourg.

The Ligue 1 schedule for the next few weekends is as follows:

Saturday, 18 October at 21:05 – Marseille vs Le Havre on SuperSport Variety 3 / SuperSport Africa 1/ GO Africa 1

– Marseille vs Le Havre on SuperSport Variety 3 / SuperSport Africa 1/ GO Africa 1 Sunday, 19 October at 20:45 — Nantes vs Lille on SuperSport Variety 3 / Action A.

— Nantes vs Lille on SuperSport Variety 3 / Action A. Friday, 24 October at 20:45 — Paris FC vs Nantes on SuperSport Variety 3 / Africa 2 / GO Africa 2

— Paris FC vs Nantes on SuperSport Variety 3 / Africa 2 / GO Africa 2 Saturday, 25 October at 17:00 — Brest vs PSG on Events SA (Ch 199) / SuperSport Africa 1 / GOtv Africa 1

— Brest vs PSG on Events SA (Ch 199) / SuperSport Africa 1 / GOtv Africa 1 Saturday, 25 October at 21:05 – Lens vs Marseille SuperSport Football / SuperSport Football Africa / SuperSport GOtv Football

– Lens vs Marseille SuperSport Football / SuperSport Football Africa / SuperSport GOtv Football Sunday, 26 October 2025 at 21:05 — Lyon vs Strasbourg on Variety 3 / Football A/ GO Football

— Lyon vs Strasbourg on Variety 3 / Football A/ GO Football Wednesday, 29 October at 20:00 — Lorient vs PSG on SuperSport Variety 1 / Africa 1 / GOtv Africa 1

— Lorient vs PSG on SuperSport Variety 1 / Africa 1 / GOtv Africa 1 Wednesday, 29 October at 22:05 — Nantes vs Monaco on SuperSport Variety 1 / Africa 1 / GOtv Africa 1

MultiChoice English sport content director Rendani Ramovha said the company understood how beloved football was across the continent.

“Broadcasting a prestigious league such as Ligue 1 only adds to the value that our subscribers receive,” Ramovha said.

“The calibre of football talent now available on SuperSport speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to add the French League to our premium sports catalogue.”

More new content for DStv subscribers

David Mignot, Canal+ Africa CEO

This is the first major new content available on DStv since French media giant Canal+ took control of its parent MultiChoice last month.

Canal+ has the biggest library of European content of any entertainment firm and has said that MultiChoice customers can expect plenty of this to become available on DStv in the near future.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Canal+ Africa CEO David Mignot explained that the company created 4,000 hours of African content in up to 15 languages each year.

These will be added to MultiChoice’s 6,000 hours of annual locally-produced content. “Combined, we will roughly provide 10,000 hours per year in 20 to 35 languages,” Mignot said.

“So, in a 10- to 15-year period, we are building up a catalogue of more than 100,000 to 150,000 hours, and then we will be able to make that content travel.”

The final result will be a large catalogue of content available to a bigger audience through dubbing and rescripting.

The company also plans to launch a “super app” combining content across Canal+, DStv, GoTV, and Showmax.

Canal+ CEO and chairman Maxime Sadaa said this would make it as convenient and pleasant as possible for subscribers to access all its international and local content.

The company also plans to continue its super content aggregator strategy following its DStv acquisition.

Canal+ offers customers discounted bundles with third-party streaming services. It has partnered with Apple TV+, HBO Max, Netflix, and Paramount+ for its products in other countries.