DStv Open Time weekend announced with free DStv Premium

MultiChoice will hold an Open Time weekend on 7–9 November 2025, offering free access to DStv Premium to anyone with an active DStv decoder subscription as part of its 30th birthday celebrations.

Three familiar faces from South Africa’s television past, Ashley Hayden, Scot Scott and Doreen Morris, are among the many icons returning to the screen to celebrate DStv’s 30th anniversary.

MyBroadband understands that tracking Scott down for the campaign was surprisingly challenging.

“DStv has grown up alongside its viewers,” said Byron du Plessis, CEO: SA PayTV at MultiChoice, a Canal+ company.

“For three decades, we have been part of South Africans’ homes, their weekends and their memories.”

Du Plessis said that Open Time is part of their broader strategy to reignite the DStv brand and make world-class entertainment more accessible.

“From the start of November, we will be reducing our HD Decoder pricing by 30% in retail channels and over 40% through our newly launched DStv store,” he said.

“This will make joining and reconnecting with DStv easier and more affordable than ever.”

When DStv launched in 1995, Open Time was a window into a new world of television. It gave South Africans a taste of what pay-TV channel M-Net offered.

M-Net’s programming was anchored by presenters like Hayden, Morris, and Scott, who also announced when Open Time began and ended every day.

Hayden remembers those early years fondly. “I remember so clearly the first time I went on television,” she said.

“M-Net had just started airing morning movies, and there were maybe two housewives watching. Everyone wanted a decoder.”

Scott said that participating in the 30th anniversary campaign reminded him just how far local television has come.

“In those days, we wrote our own scripts, dressed ourselves, and there was no autocue. You had to have everything in your head and keep going no matter what,” he said.

For television producer and former presenter Doreen Morris, the revival of Open Time feels like a meaningful gesture.

“It is a lovely way to give back to loyal viewers. For long-time customers on other packages, it opens up access to Premium stories and experiences they may not have seen before,” she said.

“It is a wonderful 30th birthday gift.”

Extra streams and rewards for DStv Premium subscribers

MultiChoice said that DStv Premium customers are also getting more value. As part of the celebrations, they are being gifted two additional all-device streams.

These will be available from November to the end of December, bringing the total number of streams to four. The newly launched Premium concierge service also offers personalised service and express troubleshooting.

Rewards have also been revamped for DStv Premium subscribers, with more vouchers, invites to exclusive screenings, and set visits to popular local DStv shows.

These rewards also include free BoxOffice movie rentals, celebrity meet-and-greets, VIP experiences at Rugby Championship and SA20 matches, and giveaways of luxury overseas experiences.

Open Time runs from 00:01 on Friday, 7 November to 23:59 on Sunday, 9 November 2025, for active DStv satellite customers in South Africa. The Open Time weekend doesn’t apply to streaming.

DStv’s online store is being refreshed and updated with deals, including an offer for a standalone DStv HD decoder at R299, or R699 with installation, from 1 November.

Alternatively, the DStv HD decoder will also be available from leading retailers at R399, or R899 with installation.

To participate in the Open Time weekend, customers must reconnect or stay connected to enjoy full Premium access in the second weekend in November.