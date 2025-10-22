Good news about DStv channels 

MultiChoice customers can expect an influx of new content on DStv following the company’s takeover by French media giant Groupe Canal+.

Although the company has not confirmed any new channels yet, it has already started introducing new content on existing channels, specifically a sports league that SuperSport had not carried before.

Last week, DStv added select French Ligue 1 football matches, broadcast live, to its SuperSport line-up through a partnership with Canal+.

Ligue 1 is France’s top professional football league. It features 18 teams competing in 34 matches each over 10 months.

“Ligue 1 McDonald’s matches will now be available live on SuperSport to DStv, DStv Stream and GOtv subscribers across the continent,” SuperSport stated.

“SuperSport will broadcast up to three Ligue 1 McDonald’s matches per weekend, bringing iconic French players such as Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué to millions of African screens.”

This was the first major new content launched on DStv since Canal+ took control of MultiChoice last month.

Canal+ Africa CEO David Mignot has said the company’s library of European content is unrivalled and that DStv customers can expect plenty of this to become available on the platform soon.

According to Mignot, Canal+ already creates 4,000 hours of African content in up to 15 languages each year.

This will be added to MultiChoice’s 6,000 hours of annual locally-produced content. “Combined, we will provide roughly 10,000 hours per year in 20 to 35 languages,” Mignot said.

“So, in a 10- to 15-year period, we are building up a catalogue of more than 100,000 to 150,000 hours, and then we will be able to make that content travel.”

The final result will be an extensive content catalogue available to a bigger audience through dubbing and rescripting.

Taking South Africa to the world

David Mignot, Canal+ Africa CEO

Armed with such an extensive catalogue of locally-produced content, Mignot said Canal+ plans to sell the top movies and shows to the rest of the world.

He explained that South African-made films and series were part of the plan to export content through its financing, production and distribution entity StudioCanal.

Mignot said StudioCanal is ubiquitous and the largest seller of European content worldwide. He said that StudioCanal was not only open to selling African content, but it was also well established to do so.

However, he also said productions would need to be of a high quality to be exported. Shaka Ilembe and Spinners were two recent examples of content ripe for global syndication.

Shaka Ilembe is a dramatic retelling of the life of the legendary Zulu king. The series drew a record 3.6 million viewers in its premiere week in June 2023, the highest ever for a MultiChoice-produced show.

In 2024, the series became the most awarded ever at the South African Film and Television Awards. It also holds an 8.9 out of 10 rating across 787 IMDb reviews and a 96% score on Google Reviews.

Meanwhile, Spinners is a drama about a 17-year-old who tries to escape from gang life on the Cape Flats through extreme motorsport spinning.

MultiChoice’s international sales arm, MultiChoice Studios, has been licensing and co-producing content for international markets for many years.

However, Canal+ has a much larger reach. In 2023, the Canal+ Group spent €3.5 billion (R70.6 billion) on content, of which €300 million (R6.06 billion) was through StudioCanal.

For comparison, MultiChoice spent R20.4 billion on content in its last financial year. Neither company reports how much money they make through international content sales.

Super app

Maxime Saada, Canal+ CEO and chair

In addition to expanding DStv’s bouquet, Canal+ also plans to launch a “super app” that combines content across Canal+, DStv, GoTV, and Showmax.

Canal+ CEO and MultiChoice Group chairman Maxime Saada said this would make it as convenient and pleasant as possible for subscribers to access all its international and local content.

The company also plans to continue its strategy of being a content super aggregator following its DStv acquisition.

Canal+ offers customers discounted bundles with third-party streaming services. It has partnered with Apple TV+, HBO Max, Netflix, and Paramount+ for its products in other countries.

Although Saada previously said there were no plans to drop the Showmax brand, he also said Canal+ would review the joint venture under which the service operates.

“We know what’s public about Showmax, but not the details of the transaction, the economics, the investments,” Saada said. “We expect to make a decision in the next few weeks or months,” said Saada.

Showmax was relaunched in 2024 on the Peacock platform in partnership with Comcast subsidiary NBCUniversal. MultiChoice owns 70% of the service, and NBCUniversal owns 30%.

After relaunching, the revamped app caused a surge in new Showmax subscribers, and its technical improvements were widely welcomed. MultiChoice alone invested around R4 billion into its development.