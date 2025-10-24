Ster-Kinekor’s big plan in South Africa

Ster-Kinekor is making significant upgrades to its cinemas, with its sites in Blue Route Mall and the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, as well as The Zone in Rosebank, benefiting from major renovations.

It also said it was in the advanced stages of conducting viability assessments for four new commercially attractive cinema sites.

The company’s CEO, Mark Sardi, said cinema is alive and well in South Africa and Ster-Kinekor is firmly focused on the future.

“We know that movie lovers still prefer watching the release of a blockbuster title on the big screen,” he told MyBroadband.

“We’re firmly focused on the future and are actively investing in our current cinema complexes to ensure that every visit to watch a movie at one of our theatres delivers a truly exceptional experience.”

Sardi added that Ster-Kinekor is assessing the viability of opening additional cinemas at four new commercially attractive sites.

The company said that several of its cinema complexes have undergone significant upgrades designed to enhance the moviegoers’ experience.

One such location is at the Blue Route Mall in Tokai, Cape Town. It is among the sites that have benefited from Ster-Kinekor’s reinvestment programme.

“Following the success of its location at Ster-Kinekor V&A Waterfront, a stand-alone Costa Coffee Kiosk, has now opened at Blue Route, enhancing the cinema’s catering offering,” said Ster-Kinekor.

“All Ster-Kinekor staff have completed intensive barista training to uphold Costa Coffee’s exceptional taste and reputation.”

It added that the kiosk also serves shoppers at the Blue Route Mall who are looking for coffee on the go.

Ster-Kinekor highlighted another development in the expansion of its Kids’ Cinema concept to three more sites, including Blue Route Mall, Irene Mall in Pretoria, and The Zone in Rosebank.

“This offering gives younger audiences their very own special ‘me time’ at the movies — not to mention a chance for parents to sit back and relax while their children are being kept busy and entertained,” it said.

It explained that its Kids’ Cinemas are explicitly designed to cater to the needs of youngsters, with their own foyer areas with activity tables, a catering counter, beanbag seats, and a slide and ball pool.

Luxury cinema expansion and axe-throwing

Ster-Kinekor has also extended its Cine Prestige product at two sites in Johannesburg, including two cinemas in Fourways Mall. The revamped cinemas reopened in August 2025.

“A recent major revamp at The Zone @ Rosebank cinema complex has resulted in two of the existing cinemas there undergoing a full-body makeover,” it said.

“Now completed, they reopened last week as Cine Prestige theatres, in addition to the existing Cine Prestige cinema.”

Ster-Kinekor also highlighted the recent launch of the first SKX-PERIENCE interactive space at The Zone, which was created in partnership with Jozi X.

It said the concept is designed to keep kids entertained for hours by turning the cinema space on its head.

“The fun and interactive spaces include activities such as the Gel Blaster, Nerf Zone, Archery Tag, and Axe Throwing, plus both a Splatter Room and a Rage Room,” it said.

“It also provides an alternative activity area for birthday parties, school outings or for a group of kids to spend some fun time together in a safe space.”

Ster-Kinekor added that moviegoers have a strong film slate to look forward to as they enter the festive season.

Upcoming titles include The Running Man, Zootropolis 2, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, Wicked: For Good, Tron: Ares (now showing in IMAX), and Avatar: Fire and Ash.

“Movies like these are made to be experienced as their directors intended — on the big screen, with many of these titles also releasing on our biggest IMAX screens countrywide,” said Sardi.

Looking ahead, Sardi acknowledged that streaming movies has become popular, but added that the cinema experience offers something different.

“The story connects with you like no other format can, and it’s our constant job to remind people of that experience,” he said.

“Yes, streaming has its place, but watching a film in a cinema will always offer something deeper — a connection, scale, and a memory.”