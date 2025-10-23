Disney appoints former MultiChoice and Vodacom exec as country head for Sub-Saharan Africa

The Walt Disney Company has appointed Rochelle Knock as Vice President of Disney+ and Networks, and country head for Sub-Saharan Africa, effective December 2025.

Knock replaces Christine Camerer (née Service), who announced her departure from Disney in July.

Knock joins the company from fintech firm Yoco Technologies, where she most recently served as head of customer value management.

At The Walt Disney Company, she will be responsible for driving the overall business growth strategy for the region and fostering collaboration across the company’s teams.

Knock will also lead the direct-to-customer business, the family and factual networks’ activities, and support and partner with the platform distribution team, as well as support development in other business areas.

“I am honoured to be leading the Disney team in Africa and to collaborate with colleagues across EMEA in delivering long-term growth and impact,” she said.

“It’s an exciting time to be in the media industry, and I look forward to building on the strong, dynamic, established business to help further deliver Disney’s beloved brands and stories across the continent.”

Simon Amselem, senior vice president for Disney’s direct-to-consumer and Networks, and country manager for Iberia and Sub-Saharan Africa, said Knock’s appointment is an important milestone.

“Rochelle’s appointment to lead the Disney business and team in Sub-Saharan Africa is an important milestone in our 60+ years on the continent,” he said.

“Her deep understanding of the industry landscape, coupled with her expertise in customer value and product management, complements our ambitious plans to drive growth and reach new audiences.”

While at Yoco, Knock managed lifecycle engagement, delivering strategies to enhance customer retention and growth in the digital payments field.

Before working at Yoco, she held various senior executive positions at MultiChoice Group, including executive head of product and base management, and executive head of customer value management.

At MultiChoice, she led cross-functional teams across product, consumer marketing, data and analytics, and operations.

Before MultiChoice, she was executive head of department for contract customer value management at Vodacom.

Knock has over 15 years of combined leadership experience in the media, telecommunications, and digital payments industries.