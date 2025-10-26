DStv’s new owner is slashing costs

MultiChoice’s new owner, Groupe Canal+, has reportedly suspended payments to the broadcaster’s suppliers and demanded 20% discounts on invoices as part of a cost-cutting exercise.

According to an insider at the broadcaster who spoke to Business Times, MultiChoice’s procurement head is currently sitting with hundreds of unpaid invoices from suppliers affected by the strategy.

The broadcasting giant said it was part of its efforts over the past two years to reduce costs and increase efficiency.

“This has continued following the completion of the Canal+ merger, and MultiChoice is engaging with suppliers in this regard,” MultiChoice said.

“Managing spend in the business is important to ensure that MultiChoice continues to play a key role in the South African and African broadcasting ecosystem over the long term.”

MultiChoice said these adjustments would allow it to support numerous industries and fulfil its extensive public interest commitments made to the Competition Tribunal.

Those commitments form part of the conditions for Canal+’s acquisition of MultiChoice, which was completed last month.

The conditions include Canal+ procuring local content from historically disadvantaged persons and small businesses.

Competition Commission spokesperson Siya Makunga told Business Times that the commission would investigate whether the acquisition’s conditions had been breached.

Canal+ Africa CEO David Mignot previously explained that the French firm did not have access to privileged MultiChoice operational information before the acquisition.

He described the start of Canal+’s due diligence on MultiChoice as “opening the engine,” presumably referring to figuring out what made the broadcaster tick and how it can be optimised.

Mergence Investment Managers’ chief investment officer, Peter Takaendesa, told Business Times that the cost-cutting programme was unsurprising.

“The MultiChoice group is in a difficult financial position, given the large losses and cash burn from the relaunch of Showmax, as well as revenue pressure in its mature South African operations.”

“We also believe the new owners of MultiChoice will be looking to align its operating structures with those of Canal+ over the coming 12–18 months.”

Turning the ship around

David Mignot, Canal+ Africa CEO

MultiChoice reported losses in two of its last three financial years. In its 2023 and 2024 financial years, it posted a cumulative R7 billion loss.

During the latter, the value of its liabilities surpassed its assets, meaning it was technically insolvent. That changed in the 2025 financial year, when it also posted a R2.02 billion profit.

However, it is still not out of the woods. Much of that profit was from a once-off transaction — selling 60% of its insurance business to Sanlam.

Operating profit declined from R7.08 billion in 2024 to R4.66 billion in 2025, driven by group revenue declining by 9% with 11% lower subscription revenues from 1.2 million fewer customers.

Trading profit also declined 49%, primarily because of a R2.3 billion increase in trading losses in Showmax and foreign currency revenue losses of R5.2 billion.

In the last two years, Showmax has cost MultiChoice around R4 billion in development and content acquisition costs.

The company has not published subscriber figures for the service, following suit after Netflix announced that it would stop reporting subscriber numbers and instead focus on metrics like revenue and profit.

However, MultiChoice has reported percentage subscriber growth for Showmax. Despite substantial growth since its relaunch, its revenues were down in the last financial year.

While previous reports have suggested that Canal+ was considering selling the standalone video streaming service, Bloomberg recently reported that it wants to take full control of Showmax.

Sources close to the matter have told the publication Canal+ is considering potentially buying out Comcast’s 30% stake in Showmax.

The US entertainment giant acquired its share in Showmax through its NBCUniversal unit in 2023. The joint venture saw Showmax relaunched on the Peacock platform in early 2024.

Mignot told Business Times that Canal+ would have to review the viability of keeping different OTT platforms and the costs associated with each, rather than integrating them.

“I don’t believe we will be managing three technologies at the same time for this over-the-top streaming race while competing with gigantic companies which are focusing on one technology,” he said.

MyBroadband contacted MultiChoice for comment and will update this article when it provides feedback about its cost-cutting plans.