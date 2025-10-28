DStv owner invests in people who could build R345-billion industry and create 20 million jobs

MultiChoice has highlighted the facilities and equipment that it makes available to its Talent Factory graduates through its Extended Cut programme.

The MultiChoice Talent Factory’s (MTF) Extended Cut programme is an initiative designed to help MTF graduates jump-start their careers.

This includes free production equipment and access to editing suites, post-production facilities, and business support.

MultiChoice said the Extended Cut programme removes financial barriers for talented young people in the film industry.

“For many emerging filmmakers, the difference between a dream deferred and a story realised comes down to one thing: access,” says MultiChoice.

“Designed as an extension of the MTF, the programme goes beyond mentorship and funding. It provides what young creators need most: infrastructure that empowers independence.”

Participants get access to professional-grade cameras, lighting, and sound equipment, enabling young production companies to match the technical quality of established studios.

Post-production suites are often out of reach for emerging filmmakers. Through the Extended Cut programme, young production companies can refine and master their work to meet broadcast standards.

“The result? More polished, compelling productions that compete for prime-time slots,” said MultiChoice.

According to Bonisiwe Dlamini-Makola, senior manager for transformation and corporate social investment at MultiChoice, the support can help increase profitability and boost sustainability.

She explained that, in addition to production facilities and equipment, Extended Cut participants get mentorship from experienced professionals and production accounting services.

Citing UNESCO’s 2021 report, The African Film Industry: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities for Growth, MultiChoice said affordable digital film equipment and distribution platform access are key enablers in the industry.

“The report further notes that Africa’s film and audiovisual sector already employs around five million people and contributes about $5 billion (R86 billion) to the continent’s GDP,” it said.

It added that the sector has the potential to create more than 20 million jobs and generate $20 billion (R345 billion) in revenue if it receives the necessary support.

“The Extended Cut programme is not just about producing content,” said MultiChoice.

“When filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds gain access to professional infrastructure, they bring forward new narratives that are local, layered, and unapologetically African.”

According to Dlamini-Makola, many filmmakers face an uphill battle trying to break into the industry, which the Extended Cut programme aims to address.

“Through this model, MultiChoice is democratising production. It’s ensuring that great ideas are not lost because of logistical or financial barriers,” said MultiChoice.

“By doing so, it’s cultivating a new generation of storytellers whose work reflects the full spectrum of African life.”

It added that, when infrastructure is no longer a barrier, creators can deliver more by focusing on storytelling, quality, and audience connection.

Consulting commissioning editor at MultiChoice Extended Cut, Ayanda Halimana, described the programme as more than just a platform.

“It is a crucial step toward democratising the film industry and ensuring that new voices have the opportunity to influence and enrich the cultural conversation,” she said.

MTF graduates hit the broadcasting big leagues

Graduates of the MTF class of 2024/25 have made it to the broadcasting big leagues, with some joining major production companies and others launching their own businesses.

“The recently graduated MTF class of 2024/25 is already finding its footing,” MultiChoice said.

“The MTF continues to serve as a launchpad for aspiring filmmakers and young creatives who want to make their mark in the entertainment industry.”

It highlighted some of the MTF class of 2024/25’s notable projects. Graduate Thomo Tshipinyane co-founded Eyes on Lens Films, a production company he helped establish while still studying.

“Tshipinyane recently wrapped a web series titled Banyaneng, a coming-of-age story highlighting the realities of young women navigating varsity life in Pretoria,” said MultiChoice.

He was the head writer, director, and storyliner on the project and has since moved on to two new productions.

“He’s now working on two short films — Verses My Brother Taught Me and Waiting for Papa — where he also takes the lead as writer and director,” MultiChoice said.

Kgomotso Mtlhabe, Tshipinyane’s business partner and a fellow MTF graduate, serves as a director at Eyes on Lens Films.

He is also currently working as a camera assistant on a corporate advert for Volkswagen, through which he is gaining behind-the-scenes experience in commercial production.

Another MTF class of 2024/25 graduate, Katlego Dinga, is working with M-Net as an online editor on Ditaba and Gogo’s Heist, two films developed by her MTF cohort.

“Beyond editing, Dinga co-wrote Ditaba and took on the role of digital imaging technician for both productions,” said MultiChoice.

“Most recently, she joined the crew for Levels, an upcoming Mzansi Magic show, where she also contributed as a voice-over artist.”