Competition Commission’s unintended consequences in DStv deal

It should come as no surprise that MultiChoice’s new owner, Canal+, is playing hardball with suppliers, as the Competition Commission has closed off all other avenues of streamlining the business.

MultiChoice’s new owner, Canal+, has reportedly sent shockwaves through the South African media industry by suspending payments to suppliers to negotiate discounts.

According to a TimesLive report, the broadcaster has demanded a 20% discount on invoices to unfreeze payments as part of a company-wide cost-cutting drive.

All suppliers are reportedly impacted, from production houses to those providing toilet paper for MultiChoice City in Randburg.

However, it should not come as a shock that Canal+ is looking for ways to cut costs at MultiChoice, or that Canal+ would turn its attention to suppliers to trim fat.

MultiChoice has been bleeding DStv subscribers for years and has come under significant financial pressure, which was not helped by currency devaluation in key markets like Nigeria.

Since 2018, MultiChoice has reported annual losses three times: 2019, 2023, and 2024. Although it returned to profit in 2025, that was only because it sold a stake in its insurance business to Sanlam.

Adding its profits and losses over the last seven years together, MultiChoice remains in the black with a total profit of R4.8 billion.

However, that picture would also look significantly worse without the R3.4 billion gained from selling NMSIS.

MultiChoice reported an after-tax profit of R1.78 billion for its 2025 financial year. That would likely have been another loss without the sale of a 60% stake in NMS Insurance Services to Sanlam.

Underpinning this is DStv’s loss of subscribers to global streaming rivals, chiefly Netflix, and people cancelling their entertainment services as interest rates and inflation strain wallets across Africa.

In South Africa, DStv Premium subscribers, MultiChoice’s most profitable customers, have been cancelling or downgrading their packages since 2015.

While its mid-market and mass market subscriber base grew for a few years, DStv’s overall customer base in South Africa has been declining since 2021.

Across the group, DStv subscribers peaked in 2023, with the company reporting year-over-year declines in 2024 and 2025.

Ensuring DStv’s long-term sustainability

Considering DStv’s situation, Canal+’s first order of business was always going to be to put MultiChoice on a more sustainable footing. The only question was how it would do it.

For DStv to remain competitive, it has to turn enough profit to invest in content that sets it apart, develop and improve its products, and double down on areas of strength like SuperSport.

However, to obtain regulatory approval for Canal+ to acquire MultiChoice, the companies had to agree to a package of conditions that restrict what the new owner may do.

First and foremost, it may not retrench any employees in South Africa as a result of the merger for the next three years.

The companies also undertook to ensure that the merger would have no adverse effects on the terms and conditions of employment.

They also gave a broad undertaking to support the participation of firms controlled by historically disadvantaged persons, and small, medium and micro enterprises in the local broadcasting sector.

Canal+ Africa and MultiChoice South Africa must also collectively spend a confidential amount on acquiring, commissioning, and producing South African general entertainment and sports content.

Another condition of the deal was that MultiChoice would renew a channel carriage agreement for SABC News.

DStv must carry the channel for an additional five years under terms that are no less favourable than MultiChoice’s current agreement with the SABC.

The SABC’s financial situation is dire, and this condition was likely included to help ensure the public broadcaster does not lose an important source of revenue.

Simply put, Canal+’s options to streamline MultiChoice and sustainably return it to profitability have been artificially limited by the Competition Commission and Competition Tribunal.

It can’t reduce headcount, it is forced to do business with companies that meet certain demographics and scale criteria, and it must invest a prescribed minimum amount in local content.

This leaves precious few avenues to secure cost savings, and it should not be too surprising that it went looking for operational expenses where the company may be overspending.

“As has been publicly reported over the past two years, MultiChoice has embarked on a significant drive to reduce costs in the business, with the goal of driving efficiency,” the company said.

“This has continued following the completion of the Canal+ merger, and MultiChoice is engaging with suppliers in this regard.”

MultiChoice said managing spend in the business is important to ensure that it continues to play a key role in the South African and African broadcasting ecosystem over the long term.

“This will allow MultiChoice to continue to support the numerous industries which it supports, and to fulfil its extensive public interest commitments made to the Competition Tribunal.”