Important information about DStv bringing back Open Time with free DStv Premium

DStv recently announced the return of Open Time over the weekend of 7–9 November 2025 as part of its 30th birthday celebrations.

As part of the promotion, South Africa’s pay-TV broadcaster will offer free access to DStv Premium to anyone with an active DStv decoder subscription.

It is important to note that, unlike the original M-Net Open Time, which was available daily from 17:00 to 19:00, DStv decoder subscribers will have access to all Premium channels for the whole weekend.

Sports fans have a lot to look forward to, with the Proteas playing Pakistan in the third one-day international of a three-match series at 12:00 on Saturday, 8 November.

Also on Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur will play against Manchester United at 14:30, while the Springboks face France in Paris at 22:10.

On Sunday, there will be more football and motorsports, with Manchester City playing the beleaguered Liverpool, the MotoGP Portugal, and F1 Brazil.

Outside the realm of sports, Open Time will offer a mix of reality TV, movies, comedy and drama TV shows, and a stand-up comedy special.

For its 30th birthday, DStv has announced that familiar faces from South Africa’s television past will be returning to the screen.

Among the many icons viewers will see are Ashley Hayden, Scot Scott and Doreen Morris. MyBroadband understands that confirming Scott for the campaign was surprisingly challenging.

Scott retired from a fast-paced life of glamour in Johannesburg to become a sugarcane farmer in KwaZulu-Natal. He bought the Burleigh Farm, where he has lived and worked since 2004.

“DStv has grown up alongside its viewers,” said Byron du Plessis, CEO: SA PayTV at MultiChoice, a Canal+ company.

“For three decades, we have been part of South Africans’ homes, their weekends and their memories.”

Du Plessis said that Open Time is part of their broader strategy to reignite the DStv brand and make world-class entertainment more accessible.

“From the start of November, we will be reducing our HD Decoder pricing by 30% in retail channels and over 40% through our newly launched DStv store,” he said.

“This will make joining and reconnecting with DStv easier and more affordable than ever.”

When DStv launched in 1995, Open Time was a window into a new world of television. It gave South Africans a taste of what pay-TV channel M-Net offered.

M-Net’s programming was anchored by continuity presenters like Hayden, Morris, and Scott, who also announced when Open Time began and ended every day.

DStv Premium customers get extra streams and rewards

MultiChoice said that DStv Premium customers are also getting more value. As part of the celebrations, they are being gifted two additional all-device streams.

These will be available from November to the end of December, bringing the total number of streams to four.

The newly launched Premium concierge service also offers personalised service and express troubleshooting.

Rewards have also been revamped for DStv Premium subscribers, with more vouchers, invites to exclusive screenings, and set visits to popular local DStv shows.

These rewards also include free BoxOffice movie rentals, celebrity meet-and-greets, VIP experiences at Rugby Championship and SA20 matches, and giveaways of luxury overseas experiences.

Open Time will run from 00:01 on Friday, 7 November to 23:59 on Sunday, 9 November 2025. It is exclusive to active DStv satellite customers in South Africa and does not apply to streaming.

To participate in the Open Time weekend, customers must reconnect or stay connected to enjoy full Premium access in the second weekend in November.

At the same time, DStv’s online store is being refreshed and updated with deals, including an offer for a standalone DStv HD decoder at R299, or R699 with installation, from 1 November.

Alternatively, the DStv HD decoder will also be available from leading retailers at R399, or R899 with installation.

DStv Open Time schedule highlights

SuperSport Open Time Time Content Channel Saturday, 8 November 2025 12:00 Proteas vs Pakistan DStv 212 14:30 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United DStv 203 22:10 Springboks vs France DStv 211 Sunday, 9 November 2025 15:00 MotoGP Portugal DStv 215 18:30 Manchester City vs Liverpool DStv 203 19:00 F1 Brazil DStv 2015