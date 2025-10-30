DStv customers coining it in South Africa

DStv customers in South Africa have redeemed more than 1.6 million DStv coins to partially or fully pay for their subscriptions since the launch of the rewards system on the MyDStv app.

The feature, introduced a month ago, allows subscribers to use DStv coins earned through DStv Rewards to save on their monthly fees directly within the app, among other benefits.

Usage has increased by 83% week-on-week, showing strong uptake among value-conscious customers.

“We’ve redesigned DStv Rewards to give customers practical value as well as incredible experiences,” said Byron du Plessis, CEO: PayTV South Africa at MultiChoice, a Canal+ company.

“In addition to entertainment vouchers, event tickets, BoxOffice and Showmax discounts, customers can now use their coins to cover subscription costs, with many paying their full DStv bill using rewards alone.”

Customers in South Africa can earn rewards and pay using coins by downloading the MyDStv App and selecting the Rewards option.

If coins don’t cover the full subscription amount, the remaining balance can be paid using a supported payment method.

This is particularly useful for customers without debit orders or those who prefer digital payment options, said DStv.

It said the rollout forms part of an ongoing focus on improving the overall DStv experience, giving customers more flexibility, convenience, and tangible value.

This includes the return of Open Time (7–9 November), which will give all South Africans with a DStv decoder and an active subscription full weekend access to DStv Premium.

It also includes discounted decoder offers aimed at making HD viewing more affordable, and two additional all-device streams for DStv Premium customers over the festive season.

The pay-TV operator said it would soon add several new giveaways to DStv Rewards, giving app users a chance to win several once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

These include draws to attend the F1 season opener, matches at next year’s FIFA World Cup, and the Premier League in 2026.

Focusing on customer feedback

During a recent interview with MyBroadband, Du Plessis said that after he was appointed CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, he visited customer touch points and spoke to subscribers around the country.

In speaking with customers, Du Plessis said they identified several areas where they can make changes that will improve customer happiness — some of them quite counterintuitive.

“Sometimes customers don’t talk to you about the content on the platform. They talk to you about why they can’t get more value on their Uber voucher for their rewards,” he said.

While your product must be good for customers to be happy, Du Plessis explained that he realised many small things in their rewards programme that could be improved, which would make people very happy.

Another thing they noticed was that customers with PVR or access to DStv’s streaming services do not complain about repeats.

Du Plessis said that subscribers with PVR decoders or who use the DStv apps are more often watching general entertainment content on Catch Up and live programming on traditional channels.

One solution to this was to make PVR decoders more affordable. However, Du Plessis said that customer interviews also showed that many people were unfamiliar with how to use DStv’s on-demand functionality.

“We went to the Durban CBD, where there was a queue of people outside the customer care centre, and I asked why agents were not coaching people about downloading and using the Showmax and DStv Stream apps,” he said.

The agents told Du Plessis they didn’t do that because customers feared using their data.

“So what we’ll be doing now is implementing free Wi-Fi in all of the walk-in centres,” he said.

“Now, when people are waiting, they have something to do, and we can actually show them the different apps and services that we provide, like managing their bill from the app.”