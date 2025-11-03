Big changes for people who subscribe to Netflix in South Africa

Netflix CTO Elizabeth Stone has revealed that the streaming giant has big plans for more interactive content and offering “snackable” vertical video on smaller smartphone screens.

At the same time, Reuters has reported that Netflix is actively exploring acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming business.

Should the Warner Bros. Discovery deal materialise, it could herald a significant shift in South Africa’s video entertainment landscape, as the company has been a longtime partner of DStv.

During an on-stage interview at TechCrunch Disrupt on Wednesday, Stone announced that they plan to introduce live voting on some of their reality TV shows, such as Star Search.

Netflix will revive Star Search in 2026, a talent show that ran in the United States from 1983 to 1995 and was briefly relaunched in 2003, but went off-air again in 2004.

Well-known performers who appeared in Star Search’s initial run include Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Alanis Morissette, Martin Lawrence, Sharon Stone, and Usher.

“If you’re sitting at home watching Star Search on your TV, you’ll be able to either on the TV or your mobile phone put in a vote that advances — doesn’t advance — some of the contestants on the show,” said Stone.

“So it’s just a very early starting example of the ways that we think content can be more interactive over time across devices between TV and mobile.”

Stone said the goal is to allow Netflix subscribers to feel like they are part of the story by influencing the storyline.

“Live voting is one example of that. There’s also a lot that’s exciting happening with cloud games, which introduces another similar kind of interaction pattern,” said Stone.

“We’ve got some fun living room party games launching in Q4 this year, more next year, for example, Boggle.”

Netflix announced in October that it would launch Boggle, LEGO Party, Pictionary, Tetris, and Fool Your Friends as party games people could play over the festive season this year.

Netflix vertical video

Image by: wisely / Shutterstock.com



Stone also said that Netflix would begin experimenting with different types of content over the next several quarters, starting in 2026.

“Sometimes members are looking for something more snackable, like when they’re commuting, which means that we need to be able to offer a broader variety of content to serve those types of moments.”

She said that Netflix is testing a vertical video feed on mobile, which will start to reimagine what mobile video is and be more aligned with how consumers use their smartphones to watch video.

“Instead of thinking about mobile as a small TV where I might watch movies and shows, I can now not only discover something to watch later, but engage in a particular moment,” she said.

“So we’ll be experimenting with different types of content that could be in that vertical video feed, and different ways to clip and share content.”

Stone said they have been innovating on Netflix Moments, which lets members clip and share parts of a TV show or movie and share it with their social networks.

“That’s something that’s going to come to life on mobile that gets to some of those short-form elements, but is not intending to copy or chase exactly what a TikTok or others are doing.”

Netflix pursuing Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition

In addition to developing more interactive elements and vertical video content, Netflix is also reportedly exploring a bid for Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming businesses.

Among the major assets under that division is Warner Bros. Entertainment, which includes DC Studios, Turner Classic Movies, and major movie studios such as New Line Cinema, Castle Rock, and Spyglass.

It also includes Cartoon Network and the Discovery Kids library, which fall under the Warner Bros. Television Group.

Home Box Office (HBO), a longtime partner of DStv and the inspiration for the original M-Net channel, is part of Warner Bros. Streaming.

HBO stables hit franchises such as Game of Thrones, Band of Brothers, The Sopranos, The Wire, Sex and the City, Veep, Six Feet Under, True Blood, and The Last of Us.

Should a transaction between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery proceed, it could cause a significant disruption in South Africa’s TV landscape.

Netflix is currently in a strong financial position, with the streamer routinely reporting quarterly revenue growth of around 15%.

More importantly, since last year, it has grown at double or more the rate of its two biggest rivals in streaming, Walt Disney (Disney+) and Warner Bros. Discovery (HBO Max and Discovery+).