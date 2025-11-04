The famous South African TV presenter who started farming and fought a land claim

Actor, decorated athlete, accomplished musician, property developer, law school dropout, and sugarcane farmer. Few people can boast as diverse a CV as Scot Scott, the famous former M-Net continuity presenter.

However, Scott would face the challenge of his life in 2004 when, shortly after buying a farm he had ensured was free of land claims, his new property became part of a large-scale restitution application.

After a long and successful career in television and property development, Scott said he had decided to become a farmer. He had grown up on a farm, so it was in his blood.

“I worked myself to death, seven days a week, and despite enjoying what I was doing, I decided in the early new century that I wanted to go farming,” he said in a 2016 interview.

Initially, he wanted to be a winemaker, but Scott soon discovered that wine farms were extremely expensive. He selected sugarcane instead and bought Burleigh Farm in KwaZulu-Natal in 2004.

Scott said that finding the right farm was an 18-month search, and he made sure there were no land claims on the property.

“I received a letter from the Department of Land Affairs to that effect,” he said.

“Nevertheless, shortly after I became the new owner, I and 40 other farmers in the area were notified that the Mavundla family had registered land claims on our farms.”

When the lawyers they appointed didn’t achieve much, Scott stepped in himself and asked the late Prof JB Hartman from the University of Pretoria (UP) for help.

Hartman, UP’s former Head of the Department of Anthropology and Archaeology, was an expert on land claims. In a 2,000-page document, he presented his findings, which concluded the claims were invalid.

The farms that were part of the Hartman investigation were delisted by the Land Claims Court in 2010. “It was a difficult and stressful time. It literally took two years out of my life,” said Scott.

A household name

Scot Scott became a household name as the “action man” of popular South African reality TV show Skattejag.

Born in Zeerust, in the vicinity of Jagersfontein, the 65-year-old went to a small primary school where he quickly distinguished himself as an outstanding athlete.

When he left for high school, Scott initially attended Potch Gymnasium. However, thanks to the 1973 oil crisis, which led to a petrol shortage and price increases, he completed his schooling at Lichtenburg High School.

Scott achieved several provincial school athletic records and was involved in various extracurricular activities, such as drama productions, the debating society, and music performances.

After school, he completed his mandatory military service and studied law at the University of Pretoria (Tuks) for two years. However, he realised this was the wrong choice and switched to drama.

“Despite the fear that people, and my parents, would look at me funny if I studied drama, I decided that’s what I wanted to do,” said Scott.

He dropped out of Tuks and completed the Pretoria Technikon’s three-year drama course. Using his childhood nickname (Scot), he soon landed roles in local films and TV series.

At the end of 1983, his big break came with Die Hoogste Bod…, followed by a role in Agter Elke Man as the villainous Jack Steyn, Aunt Stienie’s infamous “robbies” of a son.

When Scott was selected as the “action man” of Skattejag, one of South Africa’s most popular reality shows in history, Steyn was killed off, and Scott became a household name.

From presenter and businessman to sugarcane farmer

Scot Scott became an M-Net continuity presenter in 1987.

After Skattejag, Scott became a continuity presenter for M-Net, where he worked for 15 years. When M-Net gave rise to MultiChoice and DStv, he became involved in other parts of the business as well.

This included the company’s Rest of Africa channels, where he was in various programmes, including beauty pageants and fashion shows. During this time, Scott visited and worked in 37 African countries.

At around the same time his M-Net career began, Scott gradually became involved in property development, including high-profile projects with people like Ernie Els and Gary Player.

In the early 2000s, Scott sought a calmer lifestyle and decided to pursue farming. After selecting sugarcane and buying Burleigh Farm, he became active in various industry and community organisations.

This year, DStv tracked Scott down and convinced him to participate in its 30-year anniversary, including a celebration of M-Net’s beloved Open Time.

In a more recent interview with News24, Scott said he would consider returning to television, but it’s not a decision he would take lightly.

“It would have to be well-researched, well-thought-out content that truly stands out. If it would kick ass, then yes, I’d do it. I’ve never completely shut the door.”

More photos and video stills of Scot Scott

Scot Scott became famous with a whole new generation of TV viewers as an M-Net continuity presenter, which included announcing the start and end of the daily Open Time slot.

Scot Scott is participating in DStv’s 30-year anniversary, including celebrating Open Time through a free DStv Premium weekend.