Vodacom and PTC bring ThingWorx to South Africa

Vodacom has partnered with PTC to launch a local version of the ThingWorx Internet of Things development platform.

ThingWorx features a collection of IoT development tools and will allow Vodacom to service the country as it creates IoT solutions across a number of areas.

“A well-established partner model will enable IoT developers across South Africa to have access to ThingWorx to support their development and entrepreneurial ambitions to connect things to the Internet,” said Vodacom.

“Vodacom is the first African operator to form a relationship with PTC and we are committed to being pioneers of the Internet of Things.”

Vodacom has identified the expansion of its IoT propositions as a key growth area and continues to drive investment in the area.

