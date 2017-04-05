R550-million fibre investment for Vox Telecom

Vox Telecom shareholders have approved a R550-million investment to enable the company to prioritise three areas of the business.

Vox CEO Jacques du Toit said the investment will be used to:

Extend its fibre roll-out through the company’s subsidiary Frogfoot Networks.

Bolster job creation.

Improve efficiency through improved automation.

“We are moving away from being just an ISP into a telco that provides connectivity and integrated services,” said du Toit.

Vox will use the bulk of the investment for its FTTH and FTTB programme.

The company has secured 86,000 fibre-to-the-home and over 10,000 fibre-to-the-business opportunities in the past 18 months, it said.

Vox will also grow its sales force across the country from 280 to 450 people in the next 18 months.

Automation

The company will also continue to focus on the automation of its internal processes, which includes the migration to a new OSS/BSS platform.

“This investment comes at a critical time for us, especially when you consider the current South African economy,” said du Toit.

“It demonstrates that our shareholders believe in what we are doing and how we are doing it, and it also shows that investing in fibre is the right thing to do.”