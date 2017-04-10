Telkom credit rating outlook warning from S&P Global

Telkom has received a revised credit rating outlook from S&P Global.

“Due to the recent rating action taken by S&P Global Ratings on South Africa’s long-term foreign currency rating from BBB- to BB+… noteholders are hereby advised of the company’s rating which has been affirmed at BBB-,” said Telkom.

“Furthermore, [S&P Global] has changed its rating outlook to negative from stable on the company.”

S&P Global advised that “the rating review reflects its view of potentially weakening economic conditions as well as political and institutional uncertainty in the country in the next year”.

This could have an impact on Telkom’s creditworthiness.

Telkom’s global scale rating is now one notch above the country’s credit rating of BB+, negative.

The negative outlook means there is a possibility of a downgrade over the next year if the sovereign rating falls further, said Telkom.

