Which IT sectors are set to receive increased spending in 2017 and 2018

Worldwide IT spending is projected to total $3.5 trillion in 2017, according to a report by Gartner. This is a 1.4% increase compared to 2016.

“The strong US dollar has cut $67 billion out of our 2017 IT spending forecast,” said John-David Lovelock, research vice president at Gartner.

“We expect these currency headwinds to be a drag on earnings of US-based multinational IT vendors through 2017.”

Gartner also detailed which IT sectors are set to receive increases in spending in 2017 and 2018.

“The data centre system segment is expected to grow 0.3% in 2017. While this is up from negative growth in 2016, the segment is experiencing a slowdown in the server market,” said Gartner.

The table below details Gartner’s expected IT spend by sector for 2017 and 2018.

Sectors 2016 US$B Growth (%) 2017 US$B Growth (%) 2018 US$B Growth (%) Data Centre Systems 171 -0.1 171 0.3 173 1.2 Enterprise Software 332 5.9 351 5.5 376 7.1 Devices 634 -2.6 645 1.7 656 1.7 IT Services 897 3.6 917 2.3 961 4.7 Communications Services 1,380 -1.4 1,376 -0.3 1,394 1.3 Overall IT 3,414 0.4 3,460 1.4 3,559 2.9

