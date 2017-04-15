Huawei’s massive smartphone growth in South Africa

15 April 2017

Huawei saw year-on-year sales growth of 87% on its high-end devices in South Africa in 2016, including the P and Mate series.

This is according to Zhao Likun, general manager for Huawei in South Africa.

Likun said Huawei aims to build its consumer business group into a “top two brand” in South Africa within the next two years.

Citing Ipsos, Likun said that brand awareness for Huawei grew in South Africa from 81% in 2015 to 90% in 2016.

Huawei is set to launch its new flagship P10 range of smartphones in South Africa soon, with final pricing and launch dates to be announced.

