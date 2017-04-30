Isaac Mophatlane leaves BCX

BCX CEO Isaac Mophatlane has announced that he has left the company.

In an email sent to staff, Mophatlane stated that he made the decision after much “soul searching”.

“I will be consulting to the Telkom Group in the coming three months, to allow for a seamless transition of the role,” he said.

The move comes after Telkom recently acquired Business Connexion and launched the new BCX brand – with the aim of it becoming Africa’s premium ICT solutions provider.

Mophatlane was named CEO of then Telkom Business Connexion in June 2016. BCX is part of the Telkom Group, but operates as its own business unit.

“When we opened our doors on the 1st of September 1996, my late brother Benjamin and I never imagined that BCX would grow to such a formidable entity within the African ICT landscape.”

“It has been an amazing journey and the time has come to hand over the baton to a new leader.”

New CEO

Mophatlane stated that Ian Russell has been appointed as the new CEO of BCX.

“I know Ian will receive the same support from all of you that I have always enjoyed, to ensure BCX will become the undisputed digital partner on the African continent,” he said.

“I am proud that BCX has attracted some of the best and brightest the industry has to offer, which is why I am confident I am leaving the business in the very best of hands.”

Now read: BCX CEO Isaac Mophatlane interviewed