MTN sees huge growth in data revenue

MTN has released its quarterly update for the period ended 31 March 2017.

The company stated that it currently serves approximately 237 million people in 22 countries across Africa and the Middle East.

Group total revenue increased by 7.1%, with data revenues up 29.4% year-on-year. Data revenue contributed 20% to total revenue, said MTN.

MTN South Africa reported a “solid performance” with a 4.1% increase in service revenue, while MTN Nigeria delivered “continued positive operational momentum”, reporting an 11.6% increase in total revenue.

Voice traffic increased by 2% and total data traffic by 145%, while subscribers decreased by 1.5% quarter-on-quarter.

This was due to restatements to subscriber numbers in Ghana, Rwanda, and Zambia, said MTN.

“In March 2017, we completed the evolution of the core senior management team. The new Group president and chief executive officer, chief financial officer, and chief operating officer are now in place and have settled in, swiftly adjusting to their respective roles while beginning a review of the business to see where further improvements can be made,” said MTN.

