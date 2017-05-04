How dare Telkom hire a white man

The Black Business Council (BBC) has “condemned” the departure of Isaac Mophatlane from BCX.

Mophatlane, who founded BCX with his late brother and oversaw its acquisition by Telkom, left the company last week, stating that he made the decision after much “soul searching”.

“I will be consulting to the Telkom Group in the coming three months, to allow for a seamless transition of the role,” he said.

Mophatlane stated that Ian Russell will be the new CEO of BCX.

BBC Chairman Sello Rasethaba said the move is an “attack on black excellence”.

“The government, as a major shareholder in Telkom, should bow its head in shame to allow Jabu Mabuza (Telkom Chairman) and Maseko (Telkom CEO, Sipho Maseko) to erode confidence in black professionals and to leave black children without a heritage of entrepreneurial success.”

Rasethaba said that while Mophatlane was said to have resigned, the BBC believes he was forced out.

“The Information Communication Technology market has produced capable black men and women who can equally do the job with excellence,” said Rasethaba.

“Isaac could have been replaced by a black professional from the company. But Mabuza and Maseko preferred to replace Mophatlane with a white man.”

“It is a demonstration that they do not care about Black Economic Empowerment. They are encouraging the exodus of black executives from Telkom.”

“The BBC is categorically appealing to Mabuza and Maseko to believe in Black excellence and stop the self-hatred, stop the exodus of black professionals from Telkom and restore Telkom to its former glory as a champion of BEE.”

“We call on government and in particular Minister Cwele to stop this rot.”