In which countries MTN subscribers spend the most money

13 May 2017

MTN recently released its quarterly update for the period ended 31 March 2017.

The results showed that it serves approximately 237 million people in 22 countries across Africa and the Middle East.

Group total revenue increased by 7.1%, with data revenues up 29.4% year-on-year. Data revenue contributed 20% to total revenue, said MTN.

In South Africa, average revenue per user (ARPU) increased significantly over the past year.

Comparing the first quarter of 2016 to 2017, ARPU across prepaid and postpaid subscribers in South Africa increased by 9.4% – from R83.10 to R90.88.

ARPU in US dollars

MTN’s results also showed how much its users from the countries in which it operates spend on average, converted into US dollars.

The table below details MTN’s US dollar ARPU across its territories.

MTN ARPU
Country ARPU
SEA
South Africa $6.86
Uganda $2.11
Rwanda $1.74
Zambia $2.27
South Sudan $1.84
Botswana $6.17
Swaziland $7.75
WECA
Nigeria $3.60
Ghana $2.87
Cameroon $2.98
Ivory Coast $4.33
Benin $5.30
Conakry $2.16
Congo B $6.51
Liberia $2.44
Bissau $3.48
MENA
Iran $3.86
Syria $1.96
Sudan $3.59
Yemen $3.17
Afghanistan $1.52
Cyprus $17.10

Now read: Musica still going strong in South Africa

Share your thoughts: In which countries MTN subscribers spend th…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
In which countries MTN subscribers spend the most money