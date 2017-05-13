In which countries MTN subscribers spend the most money

MTN recently released its quarterly update for the period ended 31 March 2017.

The results showed that it serves approximately 237 million people in 22 countries across Africa and the Middle East.

Group total revenue increased by 7.1%, with data revenues up 29.4% year-on-year. Data revenue contributed 20% to total revenue, said MTN.

In South Africa, average revenue per user (ARPU) increased significantly over the past year.

Comparing the first quarter of 2016 to 2017, ARPU across prepaid and postpaid subscribers in South Africa increased by 9.4% – from R83.10 to R90.88.

ARPU in US dollars

MTN’s results also showed how much its users from the countries in which it operates spend on average, converted into US dollars.

The table below details MTN’s US dollar ARPU across its territories.

MTN ARPU Country ARPU SEA South Africa $6.86 Uganda $2.11 Rwanda $1.74 Zambia $2.27 South Sudan $1.84 Botswana $6.17 Swaziland $7.75 WECA Nigeria $3.60 Ghana $2.87 Cameroon $2.98 Ivory Coast $4.33 Benin $5.30 Conakry $2.16 Congo B $6.51 Liberia $2.44 Bissau $3.48 MENA Iran $3.86 Syria $1.96 Sudan $3.59 Yemen $3.17 Afghanistan $1.52 Cyprus $17.10

