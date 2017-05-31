Musical chairs in the South African telecoms market

Over the past few years, there have been many executive moves in the South African telecommunications market – with new CEOs for MTN Group, MTN SA, and Neotel.

In fact, over the last five years, all South Africa’s top telecommunications players received new chief executives.

What is interesting, although not surprising, is that all of these CEOs, except for one, came from a competitor.

The new Neotel CEO, Kyle Whitehill, spent a large part of his career at Vodacom parent company Vodafone.

Whitehill was with the Vodafone Group for almost 15 years, where he most recently served as CEO of Vodafone Qatar.

Here is a look at the current telecommunications CEOs in South Africa, and the companies they came from.

Rob Shuter

MTN Group CEO was previously the CFO at Vodacom.

MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter was Vodacom’s CFO from 2009 to 2012, and also served as Vodafone Netherlands CEO and the head of Vodafone’s Europe Cluster.

Godfrey Motsa

MTN SA CEO was previously the Managing Director of Vodacom Lesotho and Vodacom Congo.

MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa was a former Vodacom executive, and served as Managing Director of Vodacom Lesotho and Vodacom Congo before moving to MTN.

Jose dos Santos

Cell C CEO was previously CEO of Vodacom Mozambique.

Jose dos Santos took over as Cell C CEO from Alan Knott-Craig in May 2014. He previously served as CEO of Vodacom Mozambique.

Sipho Maseko

Telkom CEO was previously the Chief Operating Officer at Vodacom.

Sipho Maseko served as Vodacom’s Chief Operating Officer before taking the reins at Telkom.

Kyle Whitehill

Neotel’s new CEO served as an executive at Vodacom parent Vodafone.

Neotel’s new CEO Kyle Whitehill was with the Vodafone Group, which owns Vodacom, for almost 15 years, He served as CEO of Vodafone Qatar before moving to Neotel.

Shameel Joosub

Vodacom CEO has never worked for a competitor.

Shameel Joosub joined Vodacom in March 1994 after completing his articles, and worked his way up at the company until he took the reins in September 2012.

