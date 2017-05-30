DFA secures R1.25 billion in funding

DFA has secured additional term debt funding of R1.25 billion, the company announced.

“This follows the extension and increase to R1.1 billion of its revolving credit facility in December 2016,” said DFA.

The debt facilities will be used to refinance a maturing term loan and to finance the expansion of DFA’s national metro fibre footprint.

“The new loans increase the maturity profile of DFA’s debt funding. The lender syndicate comprises a balance of banks, fund managers, and financial companies,” said Cilliers Steyn, Chief Financial Officer at DFA.