BCX earned Telkom a stack of cash

Telkom has released its group annual results for the year ended 31 March 2017, stating that group operating revenue increased by 9.8% compared to the previous year.

Telkom’s operating revenue increased to R40.97 billion for the year end, up from R37.33 billion in 2016.

This was driven by the inclusion of BCX, and a 38.4% increase in mobile service revenue, said Telkom.

Telkom said that opportunities are being identified to cross-sell information technology and connectivity solutions in the new combined customer base of its former enterprise division and BCX.

“The merger of Enterprise and BCX has increased the gross profit and EBITDA margin, as the Enterprise business historically operated at higher margins,” said Telkom.

“EBITDA margins increased from 7% in FY2016 (BCX prior to the merger) to 15% in FY2017 (combined entity). The Enterprise business contributed approximately R5 billion in revenue to BCX.”