The massive rise of Telkom Mobile

Telkom recently announced its latest annual results, which showed significant growth in its mobile network division.

Mobile service revenue increased by 38.4% to R3.5 billion, and active mobile subscribers were up 47.7% to just under 4 million.

Data revenue on its mobile network increased by 49.6% to nearly R2.4 billion, with mobile data subscribers increasing by 44.6% to over 2.6 million.

Telkom said growth in its LTE services was mainly driven by popular “Deals of the Month” and uncapped offerings.

Launched as 8.ta on 14 October 2010, Telkom’s mobile division has undergone several transformations over the past seven years.

It became Telkom Mobile in March 2013, and finally just “Telkom” in August 2014.

Although it is still dwarfed by Vodacom, MTN, and Cell C, Telkom has achieved impressive growth in the competitive mobile market.

Telkom mobile subscribers – 2011 to 2017

These are subscribers who have been active in the past 90 days during the measured periods.

Telkom mobile broadband subscribers – 2014 to 2017

These include smartphone users.

Telkom mobile service revenue

This includes revenue from mobile voice and subscriptions, mobile interconnection, and mobile data.

Telkom mobile data revenue

