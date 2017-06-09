NTT considers selling Dimension Data – Report

Dimension Data’s parent, Japanese company Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (NTT), is considering selling the company, Bloomberg reported.

This comes after Grant Bodley, CEO of Dimension Data Middle East and Africa, told MyBroadband that there is no truth to the rumours NTT is looking to offload the company.

The report said a final decision about the sale has not been reached and a deal might not be concluded.

However, a source said one possibility is MTN buying Internet Solutions – a subsidiary of Dimension Data.

The report stated that Dimension Data’s management is considering whether to make an offer to buy back the company and relist on a stock exchange.

Dimension Data was acquired by NTT for £2.1 billion in 2010, and was delisted from the JSE and London Stock Exchange.

The company provides IT products and services across the globe, and has an annual turnover of $7.4 billion.

Fresh news of the sale comes after a source told MyBroadband that any deals would only happen in late 2018 if negotiations were successful.

