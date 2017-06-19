Vox launches “IT in a Box”

Vox has launched “IT in a Box” – workstation maintenance and support services designed for small and medium enterprises.

“Instead of overwhelming SMEs with multiple options, we focused on three key pillars to simplify maintenance and IT support within their businesses,” said Ruan du Preez, senior product manager for managed IT services at Vox.

The pillars are productivity, security, and communication, with IT in a Box designed for businesses with 5-30 employees.

It has structured price plans on a sliding scale, which start at R379 per month.

For companies that require more, Vox has a menu of customisable extras that includes cloud backup, video conferencing through VoxAir, and uncapped voice services through Vobi.

