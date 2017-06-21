Data should be free – Internet Solutions CEO

“You and I should not be paying for data,” Internet Solutions CEO Saki Missaikos told MyBroadband.

Missaikos made the statement following the launch of the company’s CloudWAN product and explaining their plans to let operators use IS’s Wi-Fi network for extra 4G capacity.

“Our goal is to make sure that everyone has access to this basic human right that is connectivity,” said Missaikos.

“It’s a tragedy that there are people who don’t have access to the Internet.”

Missaikos said he understands that there are more basic human needs that aren’t being met – such as water and sanitation – but the Internet unlocks immense opportunity and gives people a voice.

“Give them connectivity and they can scream and shout about not having basic services,” he said.

Spectrum

Missaikos also spoke about spectrum allocation in South Africa, and what support IS would need from ICASA to ensure its plans to help networks with capacity could work.

As spectrum sharing and trading is not allowed in South Africa, he said the regulator needs to work with the industry on handing out high-demand spectrum.

“We can’t just look at global models and where it’s worked and hasn’t worked,” he said.

ICASA needs to get input from operators, service providers, and wholesale providers, and then go with a plan that will work for South Africa.

“The regulator has to make sure spectrum is shared evenly and equally among everyone.”