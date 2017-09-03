Cell C to announce plans following Blue Label deal

Blue Label joint-CEO Brett Levy has hinted at the plans they have for Cell C, after acquiring a 45% stake in the company in August.

“If I ask you to come to Blue Label and insure your car… you wouldn’t move [from your current insurance company],” said Levy at a recent results presentation.

“If I say come and insure your car and never again pay for data, what would you say then?”

When asked to provide more details about Blue Label’s plans for Cell C, Levy said it would be premature to discuss exactly what they are going to do.

He said they plan to host a briefing in October focused entirely on Cell C, where it will present its game plan.

Levy said Blue Label’s acquisition of 3G Mobile would factor into their plans for Cell C, however.

“Everything we do must either plug directly into Blue Label, or Cell C.”

Through the 3G Mobile acquisition, Levy said Blue Label has a complete hardware business under one roof.

He said mobile handsets are divided into four tiers:

Tier 1 – brands like Samsung and Apple. Tier 2 – upcoming brands like Huawei. Tier 3 – household brands that are bringing phones to market. Tier 4 – refurbished first-tier devices.

Not only does 3G Mobile distribute devices across all four tiers, it also offers handset financing for post-paid services.

Blue Label also has existing distribution relationships with tier 3 brands like Boost, Verssed, and Blaupunkt, and has an existing tier 4 bolt-on called ReWare – which sources, refurbishes, and distributes second-hand smartphones.