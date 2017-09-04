Huge Group appoints Brian Armstrong as non-executive director

Former Telkom chief commercial officer Brian Armstrong had joined Huge Group as a non-executive director.

“Dr Armstrong has more than 30 years of top level management experience in telecommunications, IT, technology research, and development and systems engineering,” said the company.

“He is widely regarded as a thought leader in digitalisation, convergence, and business strategy.”

The move to Huge Group follows Armstrong’s recent appointment as Professor in the Chair of Digital Business at Wits Business School.

Now read: Telkom Chief Commercial Officer Brian Armstrong retiring