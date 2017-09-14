iStore stops offering Cell C iPhone contracts

The iStore has stopped offering new Cell C contracts and upgrades, the company told MyBroadband.

“iStore and Cell C came to a mutual decision to part ways. As of 1 September 2017, iStore stopped offering new Cell C contracts or upgrades,” said iStore.

The split comes in the same month that Apple launched its new iPhone range – which features the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the flagship iPhone X.

Cell C said the move away from the iStore stems from its focus to “offer customers the best possible experience through dedicated Cell C distribution channels”.

The channels have highly-trained staff who are “able to provide customers with the best advice in order for them to make an informed decision”.

“It is of the utmost importance that Cell C is able to provide customers with an exceptional service at every touch point, including our distribution points,” said Cell C.

Cancelled deals

The absence of Cell C contracts at the iStore follows two recent incidents involving the mobile operator and business partners.

In May 2017, Cell C pulled all Huawei devices from its stores and website – including smartphones and routers. Huawei devices have not been available from Cell C since.

from its stores and website – including smartphones and routers. Huawei devices have not been available from Cell C since. In August 2016, Cell C cancelled a distribution deal with Massmart, which runs the Game, Makro, and Dion Wired chains. Cell C said it wanted to focus on partners which “share and live Cell C’s values”.

