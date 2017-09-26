Cell C appoints new Chief Operations Officer

Cell C has appointed Douglas Craigie Stevenson as its new Chief Operations Officer.

Stevenson joins Cell C from Telekom Networks Malawi, where he served as CEO since October 2015.

Stevenson has over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications sector and has served in various senior positions across Africa.

Stevenson’s previous positions include Managing Director of Vodacom Business Africa Group and Financial Director of Vodacom Mozambique.

Stevenson holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of the Free State and a Bachelor of Accounting Science (Honours) from UNISA.

Now read: Cell C to sell Huawei devices