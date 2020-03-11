Job cuts at Internet Solutions on the cards

Internet Solutions has confirmed there will be potential job cuts after it amalgamates with Dimension Data.

This follows Dimension Data CEO Grant Bodley announcing that Systems Integration, Internet Solutions, Britehouse, and ContinuitySA will unify under Dimension Data.

“We will be bringing together our employees as one people, with one name: Dimension Data,” he said.

There will also be a single operating model for the new business, and Dimension Data has redesigned its structures accordingly.

This means the Internet Solutions brand will be retired, and there are likely to be job cuts at the company.

Dimension Data said there “will be some degree of rationalisation as a result, however we are still working through our new structures to better understand what this means practically”.

A company spokesperson explained that the process will happen from 1 April after Internet Solutions has been absorbed into Dimension Data.

The spokesperson said there is currently no Section 189 process taking place, which is required when retrenching staff, at Internet Solutions.

Previous staff cuts at Internet Solutions

The latest news about potential staff cuts follows executive and senior manager retrenchments at the company in December 2019.

The company told MyBroadband that the retrenchments formed part of Internet Solutions’ strategy to flatten its management structure and create a more agile leadership team.

“Internet Solutions is entering a new era in its business, in which it will transform itself to drive the future of intelligent infrastructure,” it said.

“This requires new leadership models and skills, and as a result the company entered a focused review of its executive and senior leadership level.”

There were also retrenchments at Internet Solutions in September 2016 and July 2018 to streamline the business.

In September 2016 the company cut jobs to “streamline departments, roles, and responsibilities”.

In July 2018 Internet Solutions said staff cuts were needed to become “more agile and responsive”.

“In years past, we introduced a decentralised, segmented business model. While we achieved some successes with this approach, we created process and service delivery complexity,” it said.

The company said that it conducted a thorough review of the required skills mix to drive the next phase of its evolution, which resulted in the retrenchments.

Now read: Goodbye Internet Solutions