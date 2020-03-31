MTN CEO paid R58 million for 2019

MTN has published its Integrated Report for the year ended 31 December 2019, in which it details how much its executives were paid.

MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter received a total remuneration package of R58.2 million in 2019, which included a R17.3-million salary and R27.5 million in bonuses.

Shuter is set to step down from his position at the end of his four-year contract in March 2021.

Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CFO, earned a R9.1-million salary and R13.4 million in bonuses. Mupita also received R43.7 million in “other benefits” – taking his total remuneration for the year to R66.3 million.

Among MTN’s prescribed officers, there were 10 names listed which earned a combined total of R167.6 million.

MTN South Africa CEO Godfrey Motsa took home R15.6 million in remuneration, which included a R7.3-million salary and R6.8 million in bonuses.

MTN VP for the Middle East and North Africa, Ismail Jaroudi, was the top-earning prescribed officer, taking home R25 million, while MTN Group COO Jens Schulte-Bockum earned R23.9 million.

MTN executive pay

The table below details the pay of MTN’s executive directors and prescribed officers for 2019.

MTN Remuneration 2019 Employee Total Remuneration Executive Directors R Shuter R58.2 million R Mupita R66.3 million Prescribed Officers I Jaroudi R25 million J Schulte-Bockum R23.9 million E Asante R23 million F Moolman R21 million K Toriola R19.1 million G Motsa R15.6 million P Norman R14.1 million F Sekha R10.3 million L Modise R8.2 million M Fleischer R7.1 million

