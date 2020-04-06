Cell C appoints new CCO

Cell C has appointed Simo Mkhize as its new chief commercial officer (CCO) effective from 1 April 2020.

Mkhize has worked in the telecommunications industry across a variety of organisations in South Africa, other African countries, and Europe.

“His career of 23 years in the Telecoms industry, which includes about 5 years at Cell C previously, spans across South Africa, Europe and rest of Africa,” Cell C said.

“This encompasses extensive technical and commercial experience in organisations such as Cisco, Vodacom and MTN SA.”

Mkhize has joined Cell C after leaving his previous position at MTN South Africa. He has spent the last 13 years in commercial executive roles in all but one of South Africa’s major network operators.

”I believe the Commercial team will play a critical role in delivering on our customer-first approach and driving future growth; and I look forward to Simo contributing to the management team and our ambitions going forward,” said Cell C CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson.

“Simo’s appointment will further complement the new capable and experienced leadership team that is being assembled in Cell C.”

Mkhize holds an MBA from Milpark Business School, a Postgraduate Diploma in Telecoms from BPI College in Austria, and a BSc in Electrical Engineering degree from Wits.

Simo has lectured at Milpark Business School and guest lectured executive education and MBA students at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.