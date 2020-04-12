Vodacom CEO donates a third of his salary to fight coronavirus

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub will donate a third of his salary to the solidarity fund for the next three months, the company announced on 12 April.

Vodacom said Joosub has heeded the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to aid South Africans in the battle against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The solidarity fund enables individuals and organisations to contribute to the detection and prevention of COVID-19.

The fund provides care for those that need medical care and to support those whose lives have been disrupted by the health crisis.

“On Thursday, South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, set an incredible example by announcing that he would be taking a one-third pay cut for the next three months and that his entire cabinet will do the same,” Joosub said.

“I, too, will heed the President’s call by donating a third of my salary for the next three months to the solidarity fund and call on other CEOs to follow suit.”

“Not only is it the right thing to do but it will, in a small way, help towards South Africa’s recovery from the pandemic,” he said.

Minister pay cuts

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday 9 April 2020, Ramaphosa announced that he and all ministers will receive a large salary cut for the next three months.

The president, the deputy president, and cabinet ministers will all take a one-third salary cut which will be donated to the solidarity fund.

Ramaphosa said that the government’s priority going forward is to prevent the massive loss of life which the COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to inflict.

This will see healthcare efforts ramped up, along with financial packages provided for local businesses.

“We are only at the beginning of a monumental struggle,” said Ramaphosa.

