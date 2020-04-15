MTN launches R250-million relief package to fight COVID-19

MTN has launched a R250-million relief package to help fight the coronavirus pandemic across the markets in which it operates.

MTN said it has tailored its response to contribute both in its home market, South Africa, as well as in many other markets facing challenges managing the pandemic.

The package comprises five intervention initiatives, focusing on employees, customers, vulnerable groups, contributions to the South African government’s solidarity fund, and participating in industry interventions.

“We believe it is the responsibility of all organisations to assist where they can during the pandemic,” said MTN board chairman Mcebisi Jonas.

“MTN plays a vital role in the mobile and telecommunications industry across Africa and the Middle East and it is vital that we assist our employees, customers and stakeholders during this difficult time.”

Board and executive salary contributions

MTN plans to raise R40 million for the MTN Global Staff Emergency Fund, which caters for employees in need.

This contribution will be raised through contributions from the company’s executives and board members.

The board chairman, Group CEO, Group CFO, and a number of other directors have pledged 30% of their salaries and board fees to be contributed to the fund for the next three months.

Executives from MTN Group and MTN South Africa have contributed to the fund, and other staff have also taken salary cuts to contribute to the fund.

MTN added that over R150 million will be invested in Y’ello Hope packages for customers, which include free SMSs, discounted calling during off-peak periods, zero-rating of essential services and websites, and payment concessions for business customers.

“Utilising our services and technologies for the greater good is key at the moment,” said MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter.

“We can positively impact millions of lives and our main focus is on keeping our network in good working order and enable our customers to connect with their loved ones during this most difficult time for all.”

MTN added that it will also contribute R10 million to the solidarity fund, and will continue to participate in initiatives which have been set up to assist vulnerable South Africans.