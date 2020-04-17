Vodacom appoints new CTO

Vodacom has appointed Dejan Kastelic as its new CTO.

In an internal announcement email sent out this morning, Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub said that Kastelic will replace Andries Delport as CTO and will take up his position within the company on 1 May, pending his work permit being approved.

Kastelic previously worked for business including IBM, Telekom Austria, Mobitel Bulgaria and, most recently, Indosat Ooredoo – which is part of the Qatari Ooredoo Group.

He graduated from the University of Maribor in Slovenia, and also studied at Harvard University in the United States.

The appointment of Kastelic follows Delport’s resignation in November 2019, effective May 2020, after he was appointed as CIVH CTO – where he will help to oversee Remgro’s telecommunication assets.

Delport joined Vodacom in June 1996 and was appointed as CTO in November 2010.

During his tenure at Vodacom, Delport played an important role in establishing network leadership across all five of Vodacom’s operating countries.

He was also integral to teams responsible for a number of firsts, including the launch of the first commercial 5G network in Africa in Lesotho.

“Andries has been a key member of the Vodacom family for the past 23 years and his contribution to the company has been immeasurable,” said Joosub.

A second appointment

Joosub also announced the appointment of Puso Manthata as Chief Officer for Strategy, Mergers, and Acquisitions.

Manthata is a Chartered Accountant with over 16 years of experience and has worked for the likes of Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank.

He has worked in a variety of business areas including mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, debt capital markets, and equity capital markets.

Manthata also has experience working on some of the largest cross-border merger and acquisitions transactions in Southern Africa, including MTN’s acquisition of Investcom and the ICBC $5.2-billion investment in Standard Bank.

