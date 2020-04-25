Good news for the sale of tech products in South Africa

The government has officially launched its risk-adjusted strategy to open the economy, which include the new 5-level alert system.

The country is currently at level 5, which means that drastic measures are required to contain the spread of the virus to save lives.

On Friday the national COVID-19 alert level will be lowered to level 4 which will allow some activity to resume.

Minister of Cooperative Governance, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, explained the main difference is that more industries will be allowed to return to work.

Retail categories will be allowed to sell more products, including winter clothing, bedding, heating, wood, tobacco, car parts for essential workers and hardware products to fix your house.

Good news for the IT industry is that the sale of computer equipment, office equipment and mobile phones will be allowed under level 4.

Manufacturing of computing equipment and mobile phones will also be allowed, Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel said.

He said this is because people need to be equipped to work and learn from home.

There are also more relaxed rules related to courier services, which will be allowed to deliver products which are allowed to be sold under level 4.

This means that many ecommerce players will be allowed to sell an expanded range of products from Friday.

Permissions and Restrictions

The graphic below from the government provides an overview of the permissions and restrictions that comprise level 4.