South African ICT and banking share prices – The biggest gains and drops during lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent local and international lockdowns have put enormous pressure on South African businesses.

Many companies are not allowed to trade, while those which are allowed to operate can only do so at a limited capacity.

Investor uncertainty about the duration and total impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns has also impacted businesses – particularly listed companies.

The share price performance of US companies shows that certain industries are seeing growth during this period, however.

Amazon, which has strong online shopping, online entertainment, and cloud services divisions, saw its share price reach an all-time high in April 2020.

Netflix, Facebook, and Microsoft have also shown strong share-price recoveries in recent weeks.

South African ICT, banking, and airline share prices

South African companies listed on the JSE have not been immune to the global share price volatility, and many companies have seen big drops in recent months.

South African banks and mobile network operators have been particularly hard-hit, with big drops in their share prices.

Airlines are another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to international travel being banned in many countries.

In South Africa, both international and domestic air travel has been restricted under the nationwide lockdown.

To see the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the country’s lockdown on the price of local shares, we looked at a range of companies on the JSE.

We focussed on the ICT, banking, and airline space – and examined the share price changes between 4 February and 3 May 2020.

The results are detailed in the table below.