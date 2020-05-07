MetroFibre appoints Johann Pretorius as CTO

South African fibre network operator MetroFibre has appointed Johann Pretorius as its new chief technical officer (CTO).

This appointment was effective from 1 May 2020, the company said.

“Johann Pretorius joined MetroFibre as Chief Technical Officer with effect from 1 May 2020,” MetroFibre told MyBroadband.

“We are pleased to have his knowledge and experience as part of our dynamic team, and playing an integral part of our company growth trajectory.”

The company added that the previous CTO of MetroFibre , who is also the co-founder of the company, left the company last year.

“Johan van der Lith, who previously held the position of CTO, left MetroFibre some months ago during the course of 2019 to pursue personal interests,” MetroFibre said.

Free speed upgrades

MetroFibre was one of a number of South African fibre network operators to offer increased line speeds to customers during the national COVID-19 lockdown.

The company provided all MetroFibre direct customers, its ISPs, and resellers with a top-up of 10Mbps per customer on top of their existing capacity.

This is a complimentary upgrade for all customers and will be for a two-month period until 27 May 2020.

“MetroFibre adopted a phased approach over two days from 25-27 March to do these upgrades to ensure that our capacity was managed during this time and that no customers were inconvenienced,” the fibre network operator said.

“As the first phase of the upgrade, implementation took place for MetroFibre direct customers on 26 March based on a technical and volume-based evaluation.”

During the second phase of the upgrade at 05:00 on 27 March, all ISPs and reseller customers were upgraded.

“For this benefit to flow to the intended end-users, MetroFibre requires that the ISPs pass the increased line speed on to their end customers and to ensure that they have sufficient bandwidth/ENNI capacity to do so,” MetroFibre said.