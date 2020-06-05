Webafrica appoints new CEO – Sean Nourse

Webafrica has announced the appointment of Sean Nourse as its new CEO, taking over from Tim Wyatt-Gunning.

Nourse is an industry stalwart, having spent 18 years at Internet Solutions in various executive positions.

Over the past three years, Nourse served as the CEO of MWEB following the company’s acquisition by Internet Solutions.

“We have known Nourse for many years from when we entrusted our network to IS in 2012,” said Wyatt-Gunning.

“We know he fits our brand perfectly and we can’t wait to get him on board, fresh with new ideas and a strong strategic vision.”

“I have always admired Webafrica’s entrepreneurial spirit, I think they have a great business, run by a great team and I’m excited to get started,” said Nourse.

Nourse will take up his role on 1 July. Wyatt-Gunning will remain as a director and shareholder of Webafrica.

Webafrica

Webafrica was founded by Matthew Tagg in 1997, who has headed up the company since its inception.

The company was ‘reformed’ in 2003 when its second full-time employee was hired and has since grown to a multi-million-rand business.

In 2011, Webafrica announced that Wyatt-Gunning would take over from Tagg as CEO. This followed Tagg’s decision to relocate to Silicon Valley.

Wyatt-Gunning, who was well known for starting and heading up Storm Telecom, served as Webafrica’s chief sales and marketing officer at the time.

Wyatt-Gunning has been involved in the telecommunications field since 1996, first with Long Distance International in the UK, before moving to SA in 1998 to start Storm with Tim Parsonson.

