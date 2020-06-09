Why Tim Wyatt-Gunning stepped down as Webafrica CEO

Webafrica recently announced that Sean Nourse, who has served as MWEB CEO for the past three years, will replace Tim Wyatt-Gunning as CEO on 1 July 2020.

Wyatt-Gunning has been Webafrica CEO since October 2011, and his departure came as a surprise to many industry players.

Speaking to MyBroadband, Wyatt-Gunning explained that he decided to move back to the United Kingdom last year after 20 years in South Africa.

“The timing to move back to the UK was driven mostly by my children’s schooling needs,” Wyatt-Gunning said.

Since then, he commuted between the UK and Cape Town and managed the business remotely where needed.

He said they always intended to find a new Webafrica CEO once he moved back to the UK.

“I have been Webafrica CEO for 8 years and felt it was the right time to find a successor with fresh ideas, based in Cape Town,” he said.

Wyatt-Gunning will remain as a director and shareholder of Webafrica, but whether he will remain operationally involved in the company remains to be seen.

“Sean and I are yet to have a discussion around this, but I am happy to help out if he needs me,” he said.

Why Sean Nourse left MWEB for Webafrica

Nourse is well-known in the South African ISP industry, having spent 18 years at Internet Solutions in various executive positions.

Over the past three years, Nourse served as the CEO of MWEB following the company’s acquisition by Internet Solutions.

With Dimension Data’s recent announcement that Internet Solutions (IS) will be absorbed into its brand, speculation was rife that the changes at IS were behind Nourse’s decision to leave MWEB.

Nourse dismissed this speculation, saying Webafrica presented the perfect opportunity for him in an industry he knows well, based in a city he already lives in and love.

He said he will start to discuss his vision for the company after he has joined Webafrica on 1 July.