Amazon is hiring 3,000 South Africans to work from home

Amazon has announced that it is hiring for 3,000 new customer service jobs in South Africa.

The company said these roles will range from customer service associates to technical experts who will work from home and provide support to Amazon customers in North America and Europe.

“These roles will range from customer service associates to technical experts who will work virtually and provide 24/7 support to Amazon customers in North America and Europe,” Amazon said.

The addition of these 3,000 permanent and seasonal full-time positions will bring Amazon’s total permanent workforce in South Africa to 7,000.

“We are thrilled with the talent in South Africa and we are excited to add 3,000 skilled jobs this year in Customer Service and to help keep people working during this unprecedented time,” said Amazon South Africa customer service director Andrew Raichlin.

“The new jobs reflect our continued commitment to South Africa’s economic development, and I am proud to have South Africa be a growing part of our ability to deliver a great experience to Amazon customers around the world and provide employees with the opportunity to work safely from home.”

Candidates who wish to apply for one of the 3,000 new positions must have the following:

Matric/Grade 12/NQF Level 4 qualification or higher

Excellent command of English

South African citizenship

Technical positions will support customer inquiries on devices, digital and Alexa, with employees required to translate technical information and provide instructions to help customers troubleshoot problems.

Amazon said that applicants will need a quiet, private workspace and a dedicated Internet connection.

Candidates can apply for the new positions by navigating to Amazon’s jobs portal and searching for the term “South Africa”.

Benefits and South African economy

Amazon said that employees will receive comprehensive benefits from day one, including employer contributions toward medical aid and a provident fund, group life cover, employee wellness programmes, and a monthly stipend for a dedicated Internet line.

Amazon also offers customer service employees interested in pursuing opportunities outside of Amazon the opportunity and financial support to upskill themselves through its Career Choice programme.

“All these initiatives encapsulate Amazon’s commitment to transformation, inclusion and diversity in the workplace,” Amazon said.

Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition Ebrahim Patel said that he welcomed the decision by Amazon to locate more of its services in South Africa.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the digital transition of work, and this decision by Amazon to locate these jobs in South Africa shows our ability to offer a good value proposition,” he said.

“Government has focused part of our incentive programme on the industry, and with our talent, strong ICT infrastructure and digital capabilities, we aim to secure thousands more jobs like these in years to come.”