Liquid Telecom SA CEO Reshaad Sha resigns – Here are his plans

Reshaad Sha has resigned as Liquid Telecom South Africa CEO to head up a new artificial intelligence venture.

Sha was appointed as the CEO of Liquid Telecom South Africa on 1 June 2018, where he was responsible for the company’s turnaround plan.

During his tenure as CEO, Sha also oversaw the successful growth of digital services and the rollout of enhanced network services for enterprises and consumers across the country.

After the successful turnaround of Liquid Telecom South Africa, Sha said he is now ready for his new venture in the artificial intelligence space.

Sha told MyBroadband he will now run BriteGaze, which is set to launch on 10 October 2020.

BriteGaze is a fund that will be used to grow businesses that are committed to building capability around artificial intelligence.

He will use his expertise in the telecommunications sector to focus his target companies on solving complex challenges that the industry faces in optimising and growing their businesses.

BriteGaze has partnered with businesses that bring unique value creation solutions to market.

In each of the respective fields of artificial intelligence, digital payment solutions, and the internet of things, BriteGaze will be addressing multiple solution facets.

Sha’s extensive experience in the ICT field will stand him in good stead in this new entrepreneurial venture.

Before joining Liquid Telecom, Sha served as CEO of IoT network operator SqwidNet and chief strategy officer and executive director of Dark Fibre Africa.

He has also worked for various global technology and telecoms companies, including Cisco and LogicaCMG.